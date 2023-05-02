Bobcats fend off ODU rally for big series win

A thrilling double header ended in an exciting finish as the Bobcats claimed the third and final game to win 12-11 over the Old Dominion Monarchs in the first conference series between the two teams.

With Texas State taking two games out of the three from Old Dominion, the Bobcats now sit in fourth place overall in the conference standings.

In game one of the doubleheader on Saturday, both the Bobcats and the Monarchs were locking into a tight pitcher’s duel with both teams combining to give up a total of three runs and nine hits.

The action didn’t start off until the fifth inning as both starting pitchers, including Texas State’s Tony Robie, held their opponents to zero runs through four innings.

Freshman catcher Rashawn Galloway kicked things off in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff double.

Following a groundout, outfielder Cade Manning hit a RBI single into center field to score Galloway as the Bobcats took the lead at 1-0.

Texas State then hit into the double on their next at-bat to end the first half of the inning.

Old Dominion gave themselves a chance to respond in the next at-bat as the Monarchs hit a oneout double to put a runner in scoring position.

The Monarchs then hit another double to score the runner and tie the game up at 1-1.

After a flyout, which allowed the runner from second base to advance to third, Old Dominion took their first lead of the game as a two-out RBI single into right-center field scored the run as the Monarchs took a 2-1 lead.

Though the Bobcats had their chances to tie or retake the lead, it wasn’t enough as Texas State fell to Old Dominion 2-1 and even the series at 1-1.

Game two was the exact opposite of game one as the bats seemingly came back to life.

Old Dominion struck first time as a leadoff single lead to a two out RBI double as the Monarchs took a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs then hit another RBI double as ODU extended their lead out to 2-0.

Texas State responded by putting a base runner on first as shortstop Ryan Leary made it safely following a Monarch throwing error.

After catcher Peyton Lewis reached base on a walk, both runners moved up a base following an ODU wild pitch.

Third baseman Ryder Hernadez then cleared the bases out with a two-run RBI double as the Bobcats tied the game up at 2-2.

Hernadez then reached third base following a sac bunt by center fielder Ben McClain before scoring on an ODU wild pitch as Texas State took the lead at 3-2.

The Bobcat offense followed up the strong inning with another one as Texas State loaded the bases with only one out.

Texas State scored as a wild pitch allowed the runner from third to score and move everyone up a base as the Bobcats extended the lead to 4-2.

After Peyton Lewis reached first base following catcher’s interference, McClain delivered a massive bases-clearing RBI double to make it a 7-2 ballgame.

McClain then scored on a RBI single by second baseman Chase Mora as the Bobcats took a commanding 8-2 lead.

The Bobcats continued their offense slugfest in the fifth as first baseman Daylan Pena and Galloway reached base to put runners on the corners.

On the next at-bat, outfielder Manning then ripped a hard hit double down the right field line to score Pena as the Bobcats made it a 9-2 game.

Leary then hit a sac fly to score Galloway as the Bobcats extended their lead to 10-2.

But ODU wasn’t done yet as in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Monarchs hit a three-run homerun to cut the lead down to 10-5.

The Monarchs continued their onslaught as ODU started the eighth inning with a leadoff double.

The base runner then scored trying to steal third but a Bobcat throwing error allowed the runner to come home and make it a 10-6 ballgame.

After two consecutive walks, a flyout to left field allowed both runners to advance up an extra base.

ODU capitalized on having baserunners in scoring position as a RBI single scored both runners and made it a 10-8 game.

Following another throwing error by the Bobcats and a walk, Texas State faced runners on the corners with one out.

ODU then scored again on a sac fly as the Monarchs deficit was now down to one run at 10-9.

After a fielding error by the Bobcats, first baseman Pena made the play of the weekend as the junior caught the foul ball deep into right field while colliding into the brick wall for the final out of the inning and to stop the bleeding.

Pena’s catch turned out to be pivotal as ODU tied the game up in the ninth inning with a solo home run to make it 10-10.

Despite giving up eight unanswered runs, the Bobcats refused to give in as Mora reached base in the top of the tenth inning with a single into the left side of the field.

After Mora advanced to second on a wild pitch, ODU opted to intentionally walk left fielder Jose Gonzales.

After recovering from his catch, Pena responded with an RBI single into center field to score Mora as the Bobcats retook the lead at 11-10.

Galloway then scored Gonzales on the fielder’s choice to extend the lead at 12-10.

Though ODU cut the lead down to one run in the bottom of the tenth inning with a solo home run, it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats held on to the 12-11 win.

Texas State returns to play tonight as the Bobcats square off with the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

First pitch is at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.