Bobcats go undrafted, sign NFL contracts

No Bobcats were selected as the 2020 NFL Draft came to an end Saturday evening, but a few Texas State players agreed to contracts as undrafted free agents shortly after.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer announced on Twitter he will be joining the Tennessee Titans this fall as a center. Brewer started in all but the first game of his four-year career in San Marcos and quickly became one of the top blockers in the Sun Belt. This season, the Dallas native gave up just three sacks and hits combined in 496 snaps of pass protection. Brewer received a grade of 82.8 by Pro Football Focus, ranking highest in the conference, and was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. The Titans went 9-7 in the 2019 regular season and made an appearance in the AFC Championship.

Linebacker Frankie Griffin will be making a move to safety with the Green Bay Packers. Griffin sat out his first two years with the Bobcats but started in 41 games over his remaining four. The Spring native ranked third on the team with 67 total tackles and 6.0 of them counting for a loss in his senior season. Griffin also forced two fumbles and recovered another. The Packers went 13-3 in the 2019 regular season and made an appearance in the NFC Championship game.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.