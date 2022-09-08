Bobcats matchup with Panthers in home opener

Texas State wants to wipe the slate clean in week two.

After the Bobcats’ disappointing 38-14 loss against Nevada, the maroon and gold have moved their focus to their home opener and preparing for Florida International (FIU). The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 38-37 triple-overtime victory over FCS opponent Bryant. It was FIU’s first game under new head coach Mike MacIntyre. MacIntyre’s most recent position was defensive coordinator at Memphis from 2020-21, but MacIntyre’s previous two head coaching stops were at San Jose State from 2010-12 and Colorado from 2013-2018. MacIntyre helped build both programs back up to double-digit win seasons throughout his time in the WAC and Pac-12.

The Panthers head into 2022 with two new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

On the offensive side of things, the Panthers bring in long-tenured quarterback mentor David Yost. Similar to Texas State (0-1) head coach Jake Spavital, Yost has produced a list of NFL quarterbacks. Yost’s first success came in the 2000s at Missouri where he held multiple positions on the Tigers’ offensive staff from 2001-12. Yost was an integral part in developing Brad Smith, Chase Daniel and Blaine Gabbert — all future NFL signees with two being drafted. Yost also helped develop Justin Herbert and Jordan Love during his tenures at Oregon (2016) and Utah State (2017-18). Yost’s most recent stint was at Texas Tech where he served as the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2019-21).

Defensively, FIU (1-0) brings in another experienced name in Jovan Dewitt. Dewitt has coached at the FBS level for a decade and has coached in college football for two. Dewitt’s most recent stop was at North Carolina serving as the Tar Heels’ special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Dewitt held the same positions at Nebraska from 2018-19. Dewitt’s most recent stop as a defensive coordinator was at FCS power Northern Iowa from 2009-11. Dewitt was also a key in helping turn around UCF’s defense from 2016-17. Dewitt has coached the likes of Butkus award candidate and former Seattle Seahawk and Miami Dolphin Shaquem Griffin, as well as former Nebraska All-Big 10 selection and now-Dallas Cowboy linebacker Luke Gifford.

“We have to move on to FIU now and we’ve made a lot of corrections, adjustments and personnel changes,” Spavital said. “And you know, we’re gonna put the guys out there that want it the most and that are gonna go out there and fight. And I think it was a humbling experience for a lot of guys out there because at the end of the day, Nevada just played man free the entire game and had one-on-one battles across the board, and you got to win them. And we didn’t.”

Playing with an edge and having grit during one-on-one matchups is something that can certainly improve the ‘Cats’ performance, but Spavital isn’t completely dismissing the X’s and O’s. Considering the Panthers’ multiplicity on defense, their unique Air Raid concepts and their unconventional activity on special teams the Bobcats will have to stay focused on the mental side of the game as well.

“They’re gonna be very multiple in what they do defensively. For (FIU), they (have) a defensive head coach and they’re very sound at what they do — they’re very aggressive,” Spavital said. “They press, they play man (and) they play (cover) zero a lot. They’re gonna move in and out of drop eight, cover three, Tampa two, quarters and blitz corners — so we got to be prepared. They’re going to try to catch you off guard, and it’s the same thing from a defensive perspective for their offense. They’re gonna be very multiple in terms of (being an) air raid system. They come from the Mike Leach background as well. You’re gonna see a lot of those principles vary, but you’re gonna see some tempo unbalanced attacks that are very uncommon that we have to be prepared for.

“Special teams wise, you’re gonna see everything known to God — you’re gonna see swinging gate, unbalanced, fake kicks, different formations and motions and shifts — and you know, really what I told the team is (in) all three phases we have to have great focus and we have to have great physicality. That’s what it’s gonna come down to.”

Texas State will look to combine their football IQ with physical intensity when the maroon and gold run onto Jim Wacker field at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 10. Kickoff between the Bobcats and the Panthers is set for 6 p.m.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be who wants to the most, you know, I think it’s an aggressive scheme and there’s a lot of moving parts. So there’s got to be great focus, great discipline and there’s got to be a toughness to this entire deal,” Spavital said. “Coach McIntyre does a great job in terms of (contesting) every single thing. I’ve been telling everybody on the offensive side nothing’s gonna be handed to you. You guys think things are gonna get handed to you at times (and) you got to go out there and actually prove it. Then if you look at the scheme that they play, I’m telling you it’s going to be the most aggressive scheme we’ve seen so far. They’re going to be in your face and it’s man free the entire game pretty much.”