Bobcats punish Panthers in Sun Belt opener, 16-0

Seven Bobcats swung for home runs on Friday as Texas State (14-7, 1-0 conference) obliterated Georgia State (6-14, 0-1) in its Sun Belt opener, 16-0.

The visitors took a little while to get their offense going, unable to score a run in the first two innings. But once senior center fielder Christiana McDowell homered to left field to lead off the third to take a 1-0 lead, the flood gates began to open.

Senior first baseman Hailey MacKay and junior right fielder ArieAnn Bell sent the ball over the fence back-to-back to start the fourth frame. Sophomore catcher Caitlyn Rogers followed with a double two at-bats later and was replaced by junior pinch runner Marisa Cruz. Freshman shortstop Maya Zavala singled to right field and reached for second, putting both runners in scoring position. Senior second baseman Bailee Carter drove both runs home with a single to left field, extending the team’s lead to 5-0.

Bell was walked in the second at-bat in the next frame. Freshman third baseman Sara Vanderford blasted the next pitch a two-RBI home run to left field.

Redshirt freshman Kaylee Lind checked in to pinch hit for Carter in the top of the sixth and sent another long ball to left field. Junior designated player Tara Oltmann did the same two at-bats later.

MacKay was walked and substituted for sophomore pinch runner Molly Damiani. Bell received a base on balls again and Vanderford loaded the bases by reaching on an error. Rogers forced a fielder’s choice on the next play, scoring Damiani but allowing the Panthers to tag out Vanderford.

A walk for Zavala reloaded the bases for Texas State with two outs. McDowell cleared them with a double to left field. Lind was walked once more and sophomore utility player registered the final home run of the day over centerfield to seal the 16-0 run-rule victory for the Bobcats.

Georgia State used four pitchers to get through the game. Bobcats senior right-handed starting pitcher Dalilah Barerra pitched all 6.0 innings to earn the win, giving up just one hit while striking out 12.

Texas State plays its second game of the series against the Panthers at 1 p.m.