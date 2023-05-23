Bobcats split final day as season comes to an end

Texas State’s season came to an end over the weekend as the Bobcats fell to Texas A&M in a thrilling 4-2 loss.

With the season now over for the Bobcats, Head Coach Ricci Woodard was reflective about the games and the season.

“Hats off to A&M,” Woodard said. “Both Texas and Texas A&M earned a spot in the regional final. This is a great place to be with a great atmosphere. Just really enjoyed our time here as I just told the players. Today let’s be happy to be here but next year be happy to leave here.”

As Texas State completed the Regional Tournament playing three games in a near 24-hour span, Woodard said she was proud of the Bobcats for keeping their competitiveness up during the long weekend.

“We showed how well we can compete all day long,” Woodard said. “We have been out here for eight and a half hours and we were still competing at the end of that day. I could not be more proud of this team for the way we finished.”

One of the reasons the Bobcats were able to stay competitive despite going through an emotional rollercoaster during all three games, has been having a short term team memory.

As outfielder Anna Jones explained, with regional games being played on a short time span, the ability to keep one’s emotions to themselves becomes imperative.

“For us it’s about taking it one game and one pitch at a time,” Jones said. “You can’t go back and dwell on what has happened. You have to keep moving on forward.”

With the Bobcats coming off the extra inning loss to Texas A&M in Game 1, being able to regroup for the elimination game against Seton Hall was imperative.

“Obviously that one was tough to lose,” Woodard said. “But that is the nature of the beast. That is what we talked about , is there is no time to sit around and worry about it. You have to move to the next inning and to the next game.”

Texas State found themselves in a hole as Seton Hall scored on a two-run home run in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats found some momentum in the fifth inning as second baseman Katarina Zarate reached base following an infield single.

Designated player Karsen Pierce put the Bobcats in scoring position following a fielder’s choice as Texas State had runners on first and second with no outs.

Center Fielder Sydney Harvey moved the runners up a base with a groundout as the Bobcats now had runners on second and third.

Left Fielder Ciera Trahan broke through the tough Pirate defense with a single in right field to score both runners, following a Seton Hall throwing error, as the Bobcats tied the game up at 2-2 while Trahan moved to third base.

After shortstop Hannah Earls forced a walk then stole second base to avoid the double play, third baseman Sara Vanderford hit the sac fly deep into center field to score Trahan, as the Bobcats took their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Texas State tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning following a Jones’ leadoff triple, as pinch hitter Emiliee Baker scored Jones on a groundout, as the lead was extended to 4-2.

Though the Pirates tacked on a run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead down, it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats staved off elimination for the 4-3 win over Seton Hall.

In their second showdown with Texas A&M, the Bobcats and the Aggies were deadlocked in a scoreless draw through the first three innings.

A&M broke through the deadlock in the 4th inning with an RBI double followed by an RBI single into center field as the Aggies took a 2-0. The Aggies extended their lead in the fifth inning with a two-run RBI single, as A&M took a commanding 4-0 lead.

But the Bobcats were not done yet, as Earls and Vanderford both connected on singles to put runners at first and second in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Jones once again came through in the clutch with a bases-clearing RBI double, as the Bobcats cut the lead down to 4-2.

Though Texas State fought hard to continue the comeback, A&M slammed the door on any miracle, as the Aggies won a hard fought 4-2 game.

Texas State finishes their season with a 35-25-1 record.

coltonbmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc