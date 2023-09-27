Bobcats tie Troy after late goal by Trojans

Texas State was unable to come away with a home victory, as the Bobcats tied with the Troy Trojans, 1-1.

Despite the Bobcats not taking the loss, the result was frustrating for Head Coach Steve Holeman.

“Overall, I was very disappointed,” Holeman said. “It was not a great tie when we are at home. I thought we had really good possession, unfortunately we didn’t create a lot of clear chances.”

Despite the Bobcats scoring their lone goal in the 19th minute and maintaining possession for the majority of the game, Texas State had problems creating goal-scoring opportunities in the second half against a tough Trojan defense.

“Credit to Troy, they made it difficult to find good chances,” Holeman said. “They were compact and organized defensively. We talked about our set piece opportunities and it’s unfortunate that we gave one away on that thrown in, because we knew it was coming. We just have to be a little bit more disciplined.”

Following a tough battle between the defenses early in the first half, Texas State struck the first blow off the corner kick, as senior forward Oliva Wright headed the ball past to goalkeeper, off the assist from both Kennley Bradley and Mya Ulloa.

The Bobcats had two opportunities to add another goal following back to back corner kicks, but the Trojans kept Texas State off the scoreboard.

Heading into halftime, the Bobcats held a 1-0 lead.

The Bobcat defense continued to give the Trojans fits, as Troy was unable to put the ball past the goalkeeper.

But Texas State was unable to extend the lead, as the Troy adjustments kept the Bobcats at bay.

The Trojans finally caught their break in the 73rd minute, scoring a game-tying goal on the throw in.

In the 87th minute, the Bobcats had potentially scored the game-winning goal, as Zoe Junior beat the goalkeeper, despite heavy interference.

But the referee controversially made the offsides call, denying the Bobcats the goal and ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Texas State returns to play late Friday in a conference road trip to Georgia State.

