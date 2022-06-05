Bobcats uproot No. 2 Stanford, 5-2, move on to regional final

Texas State cut down No. 2 overall seed Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif., Saturday night, 5-2.

The Bobcats got on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo home run from junior left fielder Jose Gonzalez. The Cardinal matched it in the top of the second, knotting the score at 1-1.

Gonzalez led off the bottom of the fourth by swatting another solo homer over the left centerfield fence, pushing the maroon and gold back in front. Senior third baseman Justin Thompson followed it up with a double and senior designated hitter Wesley Faison tacked on a two-RBI longball to extend the lead to 4-1.

Senior centerfielder Ben McClain crossed the plate in the fifth on an RBI fielder's choice from Thompson. Stanford scored one more run in the top of the sixth but wasn't able to complete the comeback, falling 5-2.

Sophomore starting pitcher Levi Wells (9-1) received the win, allowing eight hits, one walk and two runs while striking out six across 7.0 innings. Senior closer Tristan Stivors earned his NCAA-leading 18th save of the year, tossing two shutout innings with while surrendering one hit and two walks and fanning five.

FINAL @smdrsports #Stanford 2#TXST 5



The Bobcats knock off the No. 2 team in the country and are now one win away from moving on to a Super Regional



At some point, it's just not surprising anymore pic.twitter.com/HWup7iEiDe — Drew King (@drewking0222) June 5, 2022

The loss snaps a 17-game winning streak for the Cardinal (42-15, 21-9 Pac-12), who will now play UC Santa Barabara (43-13, 27-3 Big West) in an elimination game at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Texas State will take on the victor, needing just one win to advance to a Super Regional.