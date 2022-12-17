Christmas gift ideas for the runner in your life

I usually write one column about this time of year for the friends and spouses of runners who are wondering what to get them for Christmas. For runners the gifts can range from the very expensive to the inexpensive stocking stuffers. Many of the gifts are specific to the runner. The most obvious gift is a pair of running shoes. This is one of those specific gifts. Most runners have a specific brand name and size that they like. Buying an off brand may not fit the runner’s style of running and cause a strained muscle or joint. And to make matters worse most brands have about a dozen models to pick from. So, be sure you find out the runners shoe size and width, the brand they use, the model of that brand, and a receipt just in case they want to exchange them.

More gifts of the expensive range comes down to the “watch” a runner wears while running. Besides the telling of time these watches can record the route they ran, the pace they ran, how many hills were on the route, the heart rate, and how many calories the runner burned on the run for starters. Some runners like to listen to music or lectures on running while they run. The ear buds and technology today lets a runner listen to almost any type of selection they like. And some versions are so small and wearable that the apparatus does not interfere with the run.

With the cold weather approaching a running outfit is always a good choice. The range in price can be from expensive to a moderate range in price. Some are water resistant for rainy days and also provide protection from a cold wind. Some running suits also are lined to provide warmth on very cold days. A step down from a complete running suit is the shirt under the suit. Most are made from a material that wicks away the moisture from the skin and keeps a runner dry. Running with wet clothes on a cold day can make for a very uncomfortable run. Most running suits have a hood attached to keep the head warm and dry. For shirts it may help if it is a ‘turtle neck’ variety to keep the neck warm and prevent cold air from getting inside the shirt.

The legs are probably the least affected by cold because they are moving and tend to stay warm from muscle contractions. A pair of tights are nice to wear on cold days. Tights do not restrict the motion of the legs and on windy days help keep the legs warm. The variety and color of the tights offer a wide range of selections. Some even have reflective stripes on them for runs in the evening.

There are several gifts that are less expensive but are still useful and a necessary item for a runner. A sock cap made out of wool for the head is always nice. A warm cover on the head goes a long way to keeping the runner warm on a cold day. Try to stay away from the beanie type caps that have a long top with a fuzzy ball on top. These are just not “cool” for a runner. Some of the caps can be pulled down over the face for warmth. They have eye holes and an opening for the mouth for cold days. A cold nose and ears are one of those things that make a run miserable.

The hands are another item that runners like to keep warm when it is cold outside. There are several varieties to choose from. Some are a material that wicks away the moisture and keeps the fingers warm. I prefer the yellow cotton garden gloves. They are inexpensive, they keep the hands warm, and on cold days that cause the nose to run they make great hankies. On very cold days a mitten is warmer than a glove with fingers. You might try a pair of gloves and a wind proof mitten over the gloves for a nice combination. This way the runner can take the mitten off and still have a warm glove to use in case they need to tie the shoe laces during the run.

The feet also need protection on cold days. A good pair of wool running socks can keep the feet warm and also work to keep the feet dry. The height of the sock can vary from anklet to mid-calf length. If a runner is wearing shorts the higher sock helps keep the lower leg muscles warm.

A reflective safety vest is a nice gift if the runner favors an evening run. There are other varieties of reflective items that make running in the dark safer. Whether it is a head lamp, a hand held flashlight, a blinking reflector on a belt, or reflective ankle bands on the feet make great practical gifts.

Have a good day shopping for your running friend and gifts can fit any budget.