Colton Corner’s: State Championship Weekend is must see

One of the greatest moves the UIL had ever made was moving the Football State Championships to AT&T Stadium for a full weekend of state championship games.

Since 2011, the destination for all high school football teams is to play under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium in hopes of bringing home the greatest title in high school football history in the UIL State Championship.

The event is morphed into a bucket list type event for all Texas High School Football fans even if your team didn’t make the state championship game.

From Wednesday all the way to Saturday, three high school football games each day determine their respective state champions from the smallest classifications featuring schools with less than 100 students to the biggest classifications with schools having more than 4,000 students.

No matter which day you decide to attend, you are guaranteed at least one banger.

Last year was the first time I had fully attended an entire day of state championship games when I covered the Wimberley Texans taking on the Carthage Bulldogs.

Though the game ended in a 42-0 blowout, I stayed behind to see how the other games would turn out.

The next game was the exact opposite of the previous game as China Spring and Boerne played in a thriller.

Despite the Greyhounds taking a 21-0 lead, China Spring stormed back to score 24 unanswered points as the Cougars won on a game winning field goal as time expired to win their second consecutive state championship.

In the finale of the Friday games, Dallas South Oak Cliff and Port Neches Groves battled for the 5A Division II State Championship.

With over 32,000 people in attendance, the Golden Bears captured their second consecutive state championship winning 34-24 over the Indians.

In all three games, different areas of the state converge to watch the greatest spectacle in high school football and celebrate the greatest that is Texas High School Football. Even if your school didn’t make it to state, do yourself a favor and make the trip up to AT&T Stadium.

