Colton's Corner: Area Football Playoff Update

The first week of the playoffs has flown by as the teams either celebrated winning the trophy or were sent home.

Here is how the local area teams did in the first round of the playoffs.

The private schools in San Marcos both saw their seasons come to an end as Academy and Hill Country Christian were unable to advance.

The Bears faced a tough test against the Conroe Covenant Christian Cougars who entered the game with a 9-1 record.

Despite battling hard, Academy came up short against the Cougars 68-20.

The Bears finish the season with a 5-6 record having qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year since making the transition to Six-Man football.

A historic season for Hill Country Christian also came to an end as well as the Rams fell to the Baytown Christian Bulldogs in a thrilling game 46-44.

Winning their first district championship since 2015, the Rams finished the season with a 7-2 overall record.

Despite both the Bears and the Rams seasons coming to an end, expect both teams to be back in the playoffs come next season.

In the UIL ranks, both the Wimberley Texans and the Dripping Springs Tigers advanced to the Area Round of the Playoffs.

Continuing behind their strong defensive play, the Tigers captured their second consecutive Bi-District Championship as Dripping Springs defeated Cedar Park Vista Ridge 34-14.

Dripping Springs improves to 9-2 overall and will a tough test against Converse Judson from District 27.

The Rockets come into their showdown with the Tigers with a 4-7 overall record as Judson knocked off San Antonio Clark 277.

Kickoff is set for Dripping Springs-Judson at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse.

Down Ranch Road 12, Wimberley collected their fifth straight Bi-District Championship with a dominating 68-0 win over the Pearsall Mavericks.

The Code Red Defense smothered the Maverick offense by forcing six punts in the first half while adding two defensive touchdowns including an 86 yard interception return back for a touchdown sparking a 54 point first half.

The Texans advance to the Area Round where Wimberley will take on Orange Grove in a rematch from last year in the Area Round.

Orange Grove comes into the game with a 7-4 record after the Bulldogs defeated Raymondville 44-15 in the Bi-District Round.

Kickoff for Wimberley- Orange Grove is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz.

While the Rattlers are not in the playoffs this year, it doesn’t mean San Marcos will not be part of the playoff festivities.

Mason (11-0) and Gando (9-2) will face off in the 2A Division I Area Round tonight at 7 p.m. at Rattler Stadium.

Friday night will see two playoff games in San Marcos as Lake Travis (9-2) battles San Antonio Johnson (10-1) at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

Over at Rattler Stadium, Cibolo Steele (11-0) takes on Round Rock McNeil (7-4) with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

