Complete game leads Rattlers to win

After going 4-1 in the San Marcos baseball tournament over the weekend, the Rattlers (10-8-2, 1-1) earned their first district win on Tuesday afternoon with a 6-0 shutout win over Schertz-Clemens Buffaloes.

Led by senior hurler Gavin Gomez went the distance of seven-innings striking out four Buffalo batters. He drove in two runs at the plate as well.

“Last week, like we talked about, I came out a little too amped up and had some walks and hit batters, and today I came out a little bit more calm and more composed,” Gomez said. “I gave up zero walks today. I was really feeling it out there.”

Gomez was able to get off to a good start in the first inning and relied on his defense behind him to make plays, retiring the side in order on three defensive putouts.

“It was a solid performance off the mound today from Gavin. It was his second straight,” said Rattler Head Coach Bryan Webb. “He threw strikes, got ahead in the count, didn’t walk anyone, and let our defense play right behind him. We hit when we needed to, and we got some timely hits today as we just played Rattler baseball today and good things happened for us.”

In the bottom of the second, San Marcos was able to load the bases on three straight bases on balls to start the inning off against Buffalo pitcher Jordan Yalowsky. The Rattlers’ senior catcher Sunray Estrada was able to drive the first run in as senior outfielder Ryan Hix came across to score on an infield hit. “In back-to-back games like we’ve had with the Tuesday- Thursday games, you have to try and run pitch counts up and get into the team’s bullpens,” Webb said. “We try to see what the bullpen is made of. With that starting pitcher they (Clemens) had, we wanted to get into the pen.

The pitch counts in high school are so crucial these days, we got their reliever in, and then they will have another good starter on Thursday.”

The Rattlers will head into Thursday’s game with the Buffaloes with a loaded bullpen after Gomez’s complete game shutout today.

“We were fortunate enough to get into their pen, get some walks, and some crucial hits to add some insurance runs there for us to feel more comfortable,” Webb said.

In the fourth inning, the Rattlers were able to bat around the lineup as they totaled four runs onto the scoreboard to jump out to the 5-0 lead. Gomez was able to add a two-run base hit to his stellar day on the mound.

“I was pretty frustrated from my first two at-bats, because I didn’t produce. I was able to talk to Coach Webb, and he kept me composed,” Gomez said. “I went up there and listened to what he’s been telling me, and I was able to drive in two runs. I love being able to bat and pitch in the same game because I can produce on both sides; offensively and defensively.”

San Marcos added one more insurance run to seal the Rattlers first district win of the season in the sixth inning when senior Major Pellien added an RBI single to make the score 6-0.

The Rattlers and Buffaloes will battle again on Thursday at 12 p.m. in Schertz.

“We can use the confidence we built today on Thursday, and trust your defense out there,” Gomez said. “I trusted my defense out there today. I let them put the ball in play, and my defense made plays as usual. Our defense is solid, that really is one of our strengths.”