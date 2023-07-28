The Countdown to Kickoff Series is back once more covering the San Marcos Rattlers 2023 football season.

This week will look at the Rattlers district road trip as San Marcos makes the return trip out to Lehnhoff Stadium to take on the Cibolo Steele Knights.

In the last meeting between San Marcos and Steele, the Knights rolled to a 49-14 over the Rattlers.

Steele ran the table in the 2022 season not only completing a perfect season but capturing the district championship as well.

The Knights defeated the San Antonio Johnson Jaguars in the Bi-District round of the playoffs before falling to Lake Travis in a rematch of their week two showdown.

Steele is predicted to repeat as district champions according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine while looking to compete for the Region IV championship in the 6A Division 1 playoffs.

Steele is also ranked 13th in the 6A Preseason Polls.

The Knights return five offense starters and five defense for the 2023 season.

Despite returning less than half of their starters, Steele returns a high quality of player, especially on offense.

The Knights are led by wide receiver Royal Capell who caught 63 passes for 733 yards and six touchdown passes.

Jalen Cooper will be opposite of Capell on offense with Cooper catching 24 passes for 419 yards and five touchdown passes.

Chad Warner returns under center for Steele throwing for 2,460 yards and 23 touchdown passes.

One of the early keys for the Rattlers will be the defense doing their best to slow down an explosive offense. It could be the best offense San Marcos will face all year.

But the offense will not be the only thing San Marcos will have to overcome.

Since coming into existence 2006, Steele has emerged as one of the top powers in the San Antonio area.

San Marcos is currently 0-9 against the Knights with the Rattlers seeking their first ever win over Steele.

Kickoff for San Marcos- Cibolo Steele will be Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. from Lehnhoff Stadium.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc