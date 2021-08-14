Countdown to Kickoff: Bobcats search for elusive win over Eagles

It’s been a long time since Texas State won a game against Georgia Southern

The Bobcats took a 50-35 win over the Eagles in San Marcos on Nov. 26, 2005, back when both teams were still in the FCS. Georgia Southern has claimed all four meetings since the two teams transitioned to the Sun Belt, though three of the games were decided by three points or less.

That includes the maroon and gold’s 40-38 loss in Statesboro, Ga., last year, which came down to a controversial ending. Texas State trailed 37-31 in the fourth quarter during the Eagles’ second-to-last drive of the game. On 3rd and 12, former Bobcats linebacker Hal Vinson shoved Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts to the ground, causing an incompletion that should have ended the drive.

However, Vinson was flagged for roughing the passer, despite Werts still having the ball in his hand when Vinson made contact, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that extended the drive and led to a 20-yard field goal for the hosts. Texas State reached the end zone with its next drive, but couldn’t get the ball back before time expired, earning the loss. Without the field goal, the Bobcats would have had a one-point lead.

This was called roughing the passer @smdrsports pic.twitter.com/VqRcARjugQ — Drew King (@drewking0222) November 14, 2020

The Eagles, though, went on to finish the season 8-5 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt play, defeating Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl, 38-3. The team will now look to make its fourth consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Chad Lunsford.

Georgia Southern’s option offense ranked in the bottom three of the conference, averaging 364.8 yards and 26.3 points per game. It will need to find a new signal-caller after Werts, a four-year starter, transferred to Louisville. Redshirt junior quarterback Justin Tomlin averaged 5.2 yards per rush but also threw three interceptions on 25 pass attempts backing up Werts last year and will miss the first two games due to an academic. Freshmen Sam Kenerson, Cam Ransom and Army transfer Quincy Bonner are all also competing for the job but have much less experience.

The offense should be seasoned everywhere else, though. Senior running backs J.D. King and Logan Wright return after combining to run for 1,227 yards and nine touchdowns on 215 carries (5.7-yard average). They’ll be joined by Tulane transfer Amare Jones and run behind an offensive line bringing back four starters. Slot receiver Caleb Hood caught 15 passes for 224 yards and two scores. James Graham played quarterback at Georgia Tech before transferring and is making a move out wide.

The Eagles’ counteracted a mediocre offense with one of the two best defenses in the league that only allowed 325.7 yards and 20.8 points per game. The secondary is stacked, with cornerbacks Derrick Canteen and Darrell Baker Jr. and safeties Justin Birdsong and Anthony Wilson all back — Georgia Southern led the nation last year with 18 interceptions. However, the unit lost its leading tackler and pass rusher and will need to find quality replacements for both. Senior defensive end Justin Ellis and linebacker Benz Josue should be candidates to take on bigger roles.

Texas State will host the Eagles inside Bobcat Stadium on Nov. 13. Bill Connelly of ESPN’s SP+ projections predict a 5-7 overall record for Georgia Southern in 2021, including a 3+5 record in Sun Belt play. Connelly gives Texas State a 37% chance to win, making the Eagles a “relative toss-up” for the maroon and gold.