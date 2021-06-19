Countdown to Kickoff: Texas State, FIU to face off for first time

The Bobcats head to South Beach for their first road test of the 2021 season.

Florida International was on a three-year streak of bowl appearances before disintegrating to 0-5 in 2020. Like many teams in the FBS, the Panthers dealt with revolving depth charts due to coronavirus issues. But some of their struggles may sustain this fall, even if fully healthy.

FIU’s offense ranked at the very bottom of Conference USA, averaging 280.8 yards per game and completing just 44.6% of its passes as a team with standout wide receiver Shemar Thornton missing the season. Thornton posted 51 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and will return for his senior year, but no pass-catchers cracked 200 receiving yards or multiple touchdowns in 2020.

The Panthers rotated a trio of quarterbacks behind center throughout the year, none of them providing stability. The team’s leader in pass attempts, Stone Norton, has since transferred to Southern Illinois. Head coach Butch Davis likely figures to hold an open competition for the starting job this season, featuring redshirt senior Max Bortenschlager, redshirt junior Kaylan Wiggins and incoming freshmen Haden Carlson and Grayson James. Bortenschalger finished the year throwing for 284 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. And while Wiggins was a serious threat in the run game, he gained nearly as many yards with his legs (79) as he did with his arm (81).

If the deficient passing game carries over, the team is bound to be run-heavy again. Four starting offensive lineman will return, as will the Panthers’ top two rushers, senior D’vonte Price and redshirt sophomore Shaun Peterson, who combined to gain 749 yards and six touchdowns on 113 carries (6.6-yard average).

All four starters of FIU’s secondary were named to the C-USA All-Conference teams and come back this year with the addition of Nebraska freshman transfer Henry Gray, who was rated as a four-star defensive back out of high school. The front seven is a bigger question mark. The Panthers allowed 235.6 rushing yards per game, second-most in the league, and the secondary made up four of their top five tacklers.

Texas State and FIU have no previous matchups and will meet for the first time on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. inside Ricardo Silva Stadium in Miami. Bill Connelly of ESPN’s SP+ projections predict FIU going 5-7 overall in 2021, including 3-4 in conference play. Connelly gives the Bobcats a 46% chance to win, making the Panthers a “relative toss-up” for the maroon and gold.