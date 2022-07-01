Dave Campbell’s Texas Football previews SMHS

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) released its 2022 magazine, featuring a preview of the San Marcos football team.

DCTF notes that the team’s move to District 27-6A could ease its schedule a bit and that 14 starters return — six on offense and eight on defense.

“The Rattlers’ experience over the last two years should have them prepared,” the magazine states.

Junior offensive lineman Ory Williams was called one of the top prospects of his class, listed at 6-foot-9 and 305 pounds. Senior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon, running back Jaidyn Brown, linebacker Jake Darling, defensive lineman Jay Simmons and junior wide receiver Tony Diaz were all named players to watch.

Linebacker Michael Garza and offensive lineman Kevin Morales were listed as San Marcos’ top juniors and defensive back Malakai Ogunbase was listed as the team’s top sophomore. Senior running back Jake Rodriguez-Scholz, linebacker Cory Fennell, defensive backs Exavion Harris, Jon Vega and King Diaz, offensive lineman Ben Pactanac and junior defensive lineman AJ Perez and offensive lineman Brenden Jones received recognition as well.

DCTF predicts San Marcos to finish in fifth place in the district — one spot shy of reaching the playoffs, and ahead of Schertz Clemens in last place. The magazine lists Cibolo Steele in first place, Converse Judson in second, New Braunfels in third and San Antonio East Central in fourth.