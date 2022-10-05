DeWalt earns 22nd career SBC Setter of the Week honors

Texas State graduate setter Emily DeWalt earned her 22nd career Sun Belt Setter of the Week award, the conference announced Oct. 4.

The award is DeWalt’s fourth of the 2022 season and came after the graduate posted 60 assists during the Bobcats’ five-set thriller with James Madison (JMU) on Sept. 30, and then put up 52 in the maroon and gold’s subsequent four-set match with the Dukes on Oct. 1. DeWalt also added in four blocks during Texas State’s second match with JMU.

“(The) Bobcats’ senior setter Emily DeWalt helped her Texas State team to a split against James Madison in a showdown of divisional leaders. She charted a conference-best 112 assists over the course of the week, averaging 12.44 assists per set in nine sets. The 112 total assists marked the most assists in a two-match span for DeWalt,” the Sun Belt said via a press release. “She directed a Texas State offense that finished with an SBC-leading 15.67 kills per set during the week and a league-high 141 total kills on .330 hitting. In the opening match against the Dukes, DeWalt charted 60 assists and scooped 14 digs. In the second match, she added 52 assists and five digs. She (also) finished the week with 19 digs and eight kills”

Texas State (11-5, 3-1) head coach Sean Huiet has been coaching DeWalt since before he was the head coach, and harped on how key she is for the Bobcats offensively.

“Emily has consistently put-up numbers to be setter of the week every week of the season and that speaks volumes about her ability to get our offense going,” Huiet said via a press release. “As a team, we are fourth in the nation in hitting percentage with her running the show. It’s nice that our hitters are producing the kills with efficiency to help her out. I’m so proud of her.”

The maroon and gold will head to Lafayette, La., for their third conference series of the year to match up with Louisiana (9-4, 3-1). The Bobcats and Ragin Cajuns will face off inside Earl K. Long Gym at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8.