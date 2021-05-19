Diaz signs to be dual-sport athlete at Missouri Valley College

A freshman in college is one of the initial steps of freedom and independence from the household you grow up in. What some would call a “fresh” start.

Senior outside hitter Layla Diaz has a quiet demeanor but her game on the court makes her easy to identify. She’s fiery with springs like go-go gadget legs. Her fierceness and attitude when she plays is displayed when she looks off the other team after a game-changing kill. She’s also very aware of the things going on in the world and she isn’t afraid to speak on women empowerment either. The senior shows signs of college readiness and she’s ready to attack it head-on as she celebrated her commitment to Missouri Valley College for volleyball and track next season.

Leaving for a school almost 13 hours away isn’t scary enough, but Diaz takes it as a challenge to better herself as a person.

“I chose MVC because I wanted to try something different. It’s far and gives me the chance to become more independent and not have to rely on anything or anyone,” Diaz said.

Diaz takes pride in her independence on and off the court. Even throughout the recruitment process, she didn’t ask a lot of people for help and only received aid from a limited number of coaches. She mentioned her mom when she spoke about who she said aided her while she waited for her chance at the next level. Seven percent of athletes go on to play college sports at some level. Even less than that go on to play two sports, and Diaz’s work has put her in a special group of athletes.

Her strengths may change a little as the level of difficulty increases. Her role was to put holes in the floor with violent kills in volleyball, which she excelled at in high school. She’s already following her independent mindset while she picks the position best fit for her success in Missouri.

Diaz finished her senior season with 142 kills and finished her athletic career at San Marcos with a trip to a third place 4x100 meter relay district finish in track and a trip to Area. She’s set the bar high for what she wants to accomplish in college.

“I think my passing will be the biggest thing going into college. I enjoy hitting but I love digging when it’s not a shanked pass,” Diaz explained. “Also, I have to consider my height. (San Marcos head coach Jared) Te’o says I’m 5-foot-3 but I’m really 5-foot-8. With my height, I’d be going against girls with a higher volleyball IQ and girls who are all six feet at minimum. I would be up for it but I just don’t know if it’d be the smarter decision.”

“A goal I have for volleyball would be to be the top passer. I want to have the most digs by the end of the season and I know that’s a high goal with it just being my freshman season and all but it gives me something to chase everyday. For track, I think I want to be successful in the 200 meter (dash) and long jump. Those are the two events I plan on focusing on this coming season at Missouri Valley College.”