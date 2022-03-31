Elijah Pearson commits to Baldwin Wallace

San Marcos senior tight end Elijah Pearson came a long way in a short amount of time.

When he first came in, coaches described him as a 185-pound freshman who they were unsure about. But it only took one practice and one block for head coach John Walsh and tight ends coach Benjamin Brinkley to realize they had a future starter.

Earlier in Pearson’s career, he was told he was the last player on the depth chart but that he could make varsity if he just kept working. He did that, and much more.

On Wednesday, Pearson signed his letter of intent to play for Baldwin Wallace University.

​​“It’s definitely something that is a long journey I had to go through but it was an amazing journey,” Pearson said. “(My recruiting process was) probably like the most fun I’ve ever had, just talking to different coaches, seeing different schools, seeing different cultures and just different ways to run things. And to end up coming to this decision, it was a gut feeling. It’s a gut feeling for me, something I was feeling, the school, the location, the culture and that’s what it came down to.”

Pearson became a very special piece in San Marcos’ success this season. He caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and was a leader for of one of the best rushing attacks in San Marcos’ recent history which recorded 3,293 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns.

Brinkley claimed Pearson’s improvement might’ve saved his job.

“He was at the point of attack at every single play he was in,” Brinkley said. “After the last game of the season I told him, ‘You literally saved my job.’ Unfortunately, we are in a district with teams that have name value like the (Austin) Westlakes and Lake Travis’ but (Pearson) is the best tight end in the district.”

During the recruiting process, Pearson wanted to find a place that had a similar culture as San Marcos, leading to his decision to sign with Baldwin Wallace.

Pearson will be suited up for the Yellow Jackets starting in the fall of 2022. Baldwin Wallace, a part of the Ohio Athletic Conference, has already released its schedule this year, with games starting on Sept. 3 against Mount St. Joseph on the road at Scheuler Field. The tight end said he’s excited to play and is looking forward to catching passes during possessions that end in seven points for his team.

“You’re just gonna see me balling out there,” Pearson said. I’m gonna be getting swole, down in the trenches, still blocking, but you will see me going out for those touchdown passes. I’m gonna try to make it D1. That’s my quest and I’m doing it”.