Five Texas State football players diagnosed with COVID-19

Texas State announced that five football players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at campus for voluntary workouts.

“While we have had five football student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, it was determined that they acquired the COVID-19 virus in their different communities, and not on the university campus,” Director of the Student Health Center and Texas State University Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco said in a statement. “All five are self-isolating for 14 days, and their care is being managed by our university health professionals, athletic trainers and team physician.”

The players, who began Phase 1 of the school’s resocialization program on June 1, have been screened before each workout by the team’s athletic trainers for coronavirus symptoms. Texas State began Phase 2 of its plan on Monday, expanding workout groups from 10 to 50 or less and permitting the men’s and women’s basketball teams to begin voluntary workouts.

“We are pleased with our results since their arrival on June 1, and believe we have been able to mitigate the circumstances in order to keep our student-athletes safe while working out in our facilities,” Director of Athletics Larry Teis said. “We continue to take the precautions of wearing masks during indoor activities and disinfecting the facilities, which include the weight rooms and training rooms.

“We are following proper guidelines of our health professionals and have not had any positive tests from contact tracing inside our facilities thus far. We are pleased that it appears our protocols have been successful to date.”