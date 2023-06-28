FORGING NEW IDENTITY

Rattlers embrace high expectations at TABC Showcase during offseason

San Marcos gave a preview of what is to come as the Rattlers participated in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase in Dallas.

Coming off of an historic season, Head Coach Dan Miller said he was thrilled to see the team play together for the first time.

“It’s both a young and new team,” Miller said. “So it’s exciting to see them come together. We have been putting in work for the last couple of months in the spring and early summer. But this was the first time we got to play against outside teams all who made it to the playoffs. It was going to be a challenge but I’m excited about how they all came together and played really good defense for three games.

“Even though I’m excited about winning three games, what is most encouraging is that the team is really gelling together to form a new identity.”

This year, the Rattlers squad is a mix of both upperclassmen and underclassmen, with some familiar faces.

“We have three players in Cash, Zy and Ory who have been a part of past teams that had success, including last year’s team,” Miller said. “So we don’t have a ton of guys with varsity experience, but we have some who had big moments and big minutes. We also have a new player in Josiah Holman from Phoenix who is going to be a big addition to the team … then there are a lot of guys who are getting their first taste of varsity but are working really hard.”

Throughout the showcase, the Rattlers showed glimpses of their new identity, that could be a factor for the upcoming season.

“We are not a huge team in size, but we are pretty fast,” Miller said. “This is a versatile team and we’ll be pretty gritty on defense. It was just fun watching them come together this weekend and give a little glimpse of what is to come.”

In their first game against Houston Madison, the Rattlers knocked off the Marlins 60-43, with upcoming senior Zyair Jolivette scoring 30 points, with seven made three-pointers.

San Marcos then knocked off their second opponent of that day– Keller Timber Creek–to move to 2-0.

In their final game against Fulshear, the Rattlers knocked off the Chargers 50-44, to move to 3-0 in the TABC event.

Though the expectations of the program have risen significantly with last year’s team making it to the Regional Finals for the first time in 40 years, Miller said he is not worried about the team reaching those lofty goals.

“We lost one of the greatest classes in school history,” Miller said. “We told this group that you can use a new identity and perform, but the same championship standards we set still carry over. Our guys are really believing in that, so it’s fun to watch them grow all ready.”

