Former Rattler Brown earns second-team All-Region XIV honors

Victoria College's Jacob Brown, who led Region XIV in scoring with 22.4 points per game, was named to the second team of the All-Region XIV South Zone men's basketball team released recently.

Brown, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from San Marcos, scored in double digits in the Pirates' final 18 games. He shot 43.0 percent (171-of-398) from the field, including 37.8 percent (74-of-196) from 3-point range.

Brown averaged 3.1 assists per game and led all of Region XIV in minutes played per game (37.6). His 22.4 points per game ranked 17th in the nation among all National Junior College Athletic Association Division I players.

Tyler Junior College sophomore Shahada Wells was named Region XIV Player of the Year.

All-Region XIV East Zone and South Zone Awards

East Zone

Coach of the Year: Mike Marquis, Tyler JC

First Team: Shahada Wells, Tyler JC; Deandre Heckard, Tyler JC; Dashawn Davis, Trinity Valley CC; Michael Thomas, Kilgore College; Rodrigue Tha Andela, Kilgore College

Second Team: Akol Mawein, Navarro College; Anderson Mirambeaux, Trinity Valley CC; E.J. Clark, Bossier Parish CC; Kelyn Pennie, Panola College; Cameron Gooden, Kilgore College

Honorable Mention: Tyler JC: Jason Bush Jr., Rory Pantophlet, Kieffer Punter. Navarro College: Souleymane Doumbia, Brian Washington. Bossier Paris CC: Paul King, Diamante Brown. Panola College: Kamari Brown, Jermaine Drewey. Kilgore College: Ty McMillan

South Zone

Coach of the Year: Will Wade, Angelina College

First Team: Travis Henson, Angelina College; Nick Gazelas, Jacksonville College; Tristan Ipke, Blinn College; Devaughn Thomas, Lamar State College-Port Arthur; A.J. Rainey, Blinn College

Second Team: Christyon Eugene, Angelina College; Jackson Makoi, Lee College; Azariah Seay, Blinn College; Jacob Brown, Victoria College; Ishmael Cruz-Paris, Lee College

Honorable Mention: Coastal Bend College: Elijah Moleon, Lance Amir-Paul, Eammanuel White. Jacksonville College: Dancell Leter. Lamar State College-Port Arthur: Jamyus Jones, J'Son Brooks. Blinn College: Pedro Castro. Angelina College: Gwarren Douglas, Kyron Gibson. Lee College: Keontae White, Chris Osten