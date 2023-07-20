HOME SCHEDULE SET

Texas State releases promotions, lists times for 2023 home games

The anticipated 2023 Texas State football season is less than 50 days away, and to get Bobcat fans ready for the season, Texas State Athletics released its game promotions for each of the six home games at Bobcat Stadium.

From Hispanic Heritage Day to Homecoming to everything in between, Bobcat fans will have many opportunities to enjoy the Bobcats’ season and take part in fun promotions.

September 16: Home Opener (vs. Jackson State) Kickoff time: 6 pm The GJ Kinne Era gets its official start at home at Bobcat Stadium on September 16. The Bobcats will host Jackson State at 6 pm, but the whole week will be a community-wide campaign to “Back the Bobcats” as the next chapter of Texas State football gets written. Texas State Athletics is partnering with the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce to encourage local businesses to decorate with maroon and gold, with winners in the campaign to be announced in four categories: Best Exterior, Best Interior, Best Window Signage/Display, and Most Spirited.

To learn more about the spirit week initiative, fans can visit TXST.com/ BackTheBobcats.

September 23: Hispanic Heritage Day (vs. Nevada) Kickoff time: 6 pm

Texas State Athletics will celebrate the community during Hispanic Heritage Month when the Bobcats take on Nevada on Sept. 23. Partnering with local organizations and charities, the Bobcats will offer special ticket promotions and showcase Hispanic Heritage throughout the game day.

Fans can also purchase limited edition merchandise.

October 14: Family Weekend (vs. ULM) Kickoff time: 6 pm Bobcat families will take over San Marcos all weekend long and to cap off the exciting weekend of events and activities, Bobcat Stadium will host them all as Texas State takes on ULM for the Sun Belt Conference season opener. Last year, Family Weekend was the largest crowd of the season, and this year, it is expected to be even bigger.

October 28: Homecoming (vs. Troy) Kickoff time: 2 pm Texas State will welcome back Bobcat alumni for the annual Homecoming game when Texas State faces off against defending Sun Belt champion, Troy. The Bobcats will wear special throwback jerseys, calling back to when the school was named Southwest Texas State, and celebrate Bobcat pride and spirit.

November 4: Heroes Day and Bobcat Days (vs. Georgia Southern) Kickoff time: 6 pm Texas State will honor all first responders and heroes when the Bobcats play Georgia Southern on Nov. 4. First responders will be able to receive a special ticket promotion for the game. Texas State will also continue its partnership with Vet-Tix, which offers fans the opportunity to purchase tickets which will then be donated to active military personnel and veterans.

Prospective Texas State will have the opportunity to enhance their Bobcat Days experience.

All students touring Texas State as part of Bobcat Days can claim a complimentary general admission ticket to the game. Additionally, tickets for their guests can be purchased for a discounted price.

November 25: Community Day (vs. South Alabama) Kickoff time: 2 pm Texas State invites all San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (SMCISD) students and teachers for the regular season finale against South Alabama on Nov. 25. All SMCISD students will receive a complimentary ticket, which will be distributed by Texas State Athletics to each school in the district in the fall. Families of SMCISD students can purchase additional discounted tickets and cheer on the Bobcats when they take on the Jaguars.

Additional ticket offers for each game promotion will be announced later this summer.

Game times are subject to change due to selections by Sun Belt Conference television partners.

There are several ticket options for all Bobcat fans to enjoy all the promotions, including season tickets, half-season tickets, and single game tickets. To purchase, fans can visit TXST.com/tickets or call the Texas State Athletics Ticket Office at 512-245-2272.

The most affordable options on a per game basis are season ticket packages, which include $80 for general admission, $125 for lower reserved, and $155 for west reserved. For special groups, such as Texas State faculty and staff, recent Texas State alumni (’18-’22), Bobcat Club members, and “T” Association members, season ticket packages start at $70.

Fans can also purchase the Boko 4 Pack, which includes four general admission season tickets for only $200 (a savings of nearly 40 percent). The Boko 4 Pack is available for Lower Reserved (section 110, $340) and West Reserved (section 205, $400) as well.

The 2023 season gets underway on Sept. 2 at Baylor.