Hood, Taylor take home All-Sun Belt honors

Texas State senior forward Da’Nasia Hood and guard Kennedy Taylor were both selected to Sun Belt All-Conference teams, the league announced Monday.

Hood was once again named to the All-Sun Belt First Team, earning the honor for the second straight season. “Hoodie” averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game throughout the regular season, but performed even better during conference play. The senior forward averaged 19.5 points and nine rebounds against Sun Belt opponents, with both numbers landing in the top five in the league in their respective categories.

Taylor was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team for the first time after a stellar senior season in which she averaged 11 points and 6.4 assists per game. The senior point guard also upped the ante when facing conference opponents, averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 assists per game against Sun Belt opponents. Taylor led the Sun Belt in assists, and finished eighth in the country for her overall average.

The Bobcats will look to build their postseason numbers at the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Texas State (14-13, 9-6 Sun Belt) will square off against South Alabama (8-17, 2-10) in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday at 5 p.m.