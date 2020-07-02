HS Countdown to Kickoff: Holmes faces San Marcos on record

San Antonio Holmes has been a regular preseason exhibition opponent for San Marcos, the two teams scrimmaging against each other in each of the past five years.

This year, though, the Huskies and Rattlers will raise the stakes, playing in an official game that will be marked on their respective overall records. Holmes is coming off its first winless season since 2014 and will be hungry for a victory.

Quarterbacks A.J. Ruiz and Chris Medelez will both return after each saw at least 40 pass attempts in 2019. Ruiz led the team with a 42.7 completion percentage, gained 150 yards through the air and added another 118 yards on the ground on 54 carries, but Medelez did more with his chances, earning a team-high 213 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

The signal-callers will need to establish chemistry with a new set of receivers as only two of Holmes’ top six pass-catchers from last season return. Martrice Taylor remains as the only wideout who gained 20 or more receiving yards. Running back Juan Cisneros added 76 yards on five receptions but will remain the top option in the rushing game, taking 144 carries for 655 yards and two scores.

The Huskies defense was young last year and will retain multiple playmakers in 2020. Senior Christian Malley was second on the team in total tackles with 29 stops. Juniors Julius Ramirez and George Ybarra were two of four players to snag an interception last year. Ybarra was also second on the squad with five tackles for a loss and added a sack as well.

San Marcos will host Holmes inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.