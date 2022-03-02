Johnson named coach of the year, trio placed on all-conference teams

Texas State guards Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell and head coach Terrence Johnson all received Sun Belt honors Monday afternoon.

Bobcat senior guard Caleb Asberry drives to the basket during Texas State’s game against UT-Arlington on Jan. 29 inside Strahan Arena. Asberry was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team on Monday.

Asberry was named to the all-conference First Team for the first time, averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals while starting every game this season. The Pflugerville native finished 10th in the league in scoring.

Harrell was voted to the All-Sun Belt Second Team after averaging 11.6 points and leading the team with 3.2 assists per game. He is also the 12th player in program history to record 1,000 points and 300 assists in his career. It’s the first time Texas State has had players on both the all-conference First and Second Teams since 1999.

The Midwest City, Okla. native took to Twitter to say “Blessed! Shoutout to my teammates, coaches and managers.”

Johnson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. In his second season at the helm, Johnson led the Bobcats to a 21-6 overall record, going 12-3 in conference play to clinch the Sun Belt regular season championship and No. 1 see in the league tournament.

The trio will look to lead the maroon and gold as they travel to Pensacola, Fla., for the start of the Sun Belt tournament. Texas State will play on March 5 at 11:30 a.m., taking on the winner of UT Arlington versus Louisiana.