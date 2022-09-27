Madi Goss named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss was named Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, the Sun Belt announced Tuesday.

Goss earned the honor after scoring three goals against ULM at Bobcat Soccer Complex in San Marcos on Sept. 25. Two of Goss’ goals came during the first 18 minutes of the match. The award is the first weekly accolade that the sophomore has picked up during her first two seasons in San Marcos.

“(The) Bobcats’ sophomore midfielder Madi Goss tallied her first career hat trick in Texas State’s 4-1 win over ULM. The Garland, Texas native is the first Bobcat to record a hat trick since 2015,” the Sun Belt said via a press release. “Goss leads the team with six goals on the year, and her three-goal performance marked the twelfth time in program history that a Texas State student-athlete tallied at least three goals.”

Goss followed up fellow sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman — who earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week last week — making it two straight weeks with a Bobcat earning Sun Belt weekly honors. Goss is also the first Bobcat to earn Sun Belt offensive honors during the 2022 season.

Texas State Soccer is racking up wins as well as awards, jumping out to an 8-1-2 start overall and a 2-0-1 start in Sun Belt Conference play. The maroon and gold’s next matchup will be in Hattiesburg, Miss., where the Bobcats will face off with the Golden Eagles at Southern Miss Track and Field and Soccer Complex at 12 p.m.