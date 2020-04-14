Mark Soto to become San Antonio Johnson head coach

San Marcos athletic director and head football coach Mark Soto is leaving the program to join San Antonio Johnson, San Marcos CISD announced Monday evening.

Soto led the Rattlers for eight seasons, beginning in 2012. The team made a three-year playoff run from 2015-17, going 25-11 over the stretch. Soto also oversaw the building of San Marcos’ programs outside of football, with volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball and others making playoff appearances during his time as athletic director.

The school district also noted Soto’s importance in the development of San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium and the school’s indoor training facility.

“On behalf of Rattler Nation, we thank Coach Soto for his service and commitment to the students of San Marcos,” Superintendent Michael Cardona said in the statement. “We wish him well on his new journey.”

The search for Soto’s replacement will begin immediately.