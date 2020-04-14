Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Denise Cathey

Mark Soto to become San Antonio Johnson head coach

Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:03am
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, April 14, 2020

San Marcos athletic director and head football coach Mark Soto is leaving the program to join San Antonio Johnson, San Marcos CISD announced Monday evening.

Soto led the Rattlers for eight seasons, beginning in 2012. The team made a three-year playoff run from 2015-17, going 25-11 over the stretch. Soto also oversaw the building of San Marcos’ programs outside of football, with volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball and others making playoff appearances during his time as athletic director.

The school district also noted Soto’s importance in the development of San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium and the school’s indoor training facility.

“On behalf of Rattler Nation, we thank Coach Soto for his service and commitment to the students of San Marcos,” Superintendent Michael Cardona said in the statement. “We wish him well on his new journey.”

The search for Soto’s replacement will begin immediately.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020