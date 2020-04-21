Molina, Rattlers receive All-District recognition

Melvin Molina wants to win everything.

Be it a penalty kick game or shooting contest, the junior forward does not want to lose. You can see it drive him on the pitch — like a road matchup at New Braunfels Canyon where he scored three goals in the second half to tie the game up at 4-4.

“He just loves the lights. He loves competing,” San Marcos head coach Lisa Mazur said. “He loves the game and he has a passion for the game.”

“It comes from my dad, my dad doesn’t like to lose. And that’s in my genes already,” Molina said. “I don’t like losing at all. When I see something not going my way, I just want it my way. If I’m losing, I’m gonna get frustrated and I’m gonna do my best so we can start winning.”

Molina’s competitiveness pushed him to thrash his opponents for 32 goals and 15 assists while leading the Rattlers to a 7-10-5 overall record, including a 4-5-4 record in district play. His efforts were rewarded Monday when he was voted the 2020 District 26-6A Co-Forward of the Year.

“I’m pretty happy with it, pretty happy with it because I’ve been working for it,” Molina said. “And thanks to my teammates, they helped me out, too … I work hard every day, every practice, I’ve been there. And yeah, I talked to my coaches and my coaches, they pushed me hard, every day, so I can get better. And all the hard work, offseason and in season, that helped me a lot so I could get better and score 32 goals.”

Molina shares the title with Schertz Clemens senior Jorge Ugaz. Five other Rattlers made All-District teams. Senior and junior defenders Abel Benitez and Saul Vargas, respectively, were both named to the Second Team. Senior midfielder Jeremiah Banda, defender Ray Ip and freshman goalkeeper Chris Guerra all received Honorable Mention as well.

“I’m very, very proud of those guys,” Mazur said. “I thought those guys were big contributors. And if Melvin didn’t have them, you know, he wouldn’t be able to score his goals. I always tell him, ‘You need a team behind you to help you.’”

Mazur was sad San Marcos’ season got cut short a game due to the UIL canceling all activities to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Though the team wasn’t going to make the playoffs, she wanted to see her seniors one last time.

Molina said as nice as it is to be recognized for an individual accomplishment, he’d rather make the playoffs. He wants to accomplish three things in his senior year: score more than 50 goals, win Forward of the Year again and reach the postseason for the first time in his career.