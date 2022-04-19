Mullins voted Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Bobcats sophomore ace Jessica Mullins has been named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Mullins received the award after tossing two complete games in Texas State’s home series against Georgia State over the weekend, guiding the maroon and gold to victories in both outings. Across 14 innings, the Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill graduate tallied 11 strikeouts while allowing just eight hits, three walks and two runs — with all eight hits counting as singles.

“Mullins gives us a chance to win every time she has the ball in the circle,” said Texas State softball head coach Ricci Woodard. “But this weekend, she was even more amazing to watch dominate hitters. I’m glad she is getting recognized for her success.”

The right-hander’s second game of the week, a 3-0 win for the Bobcats on Saturday, was her fourth complete-game shutout of the season. Mullins is currently third in the league with a 2.13 ERA and is tied for the Sun Belt lead in wins with a 16-11 record. She’s thrown for a conference-leading 161.0 innings throughout the year — 10.2 more than any other pitcher in the Sun Belt.

It’s the first time this season Mullins has received the Pitcher of the Week honor and the third time in her career.

Texas State (24-17, 10-8 Sun Belt) matched up with I-35 rival UTSA (14-23, 7-7 Conference-USA) on Tuesday inside Bobcat Softball Stadium, the game ending after press time. Mullins and the team will host UIW (13-26, 3-6 Conference USA) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before heading to Georgia Southern (9-24, 4-11 Sun Belt) for a three-game road series this weekend.