Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics

Pair of Bobcats listed on ITA national rankings

Mon, 04/13/2020 - 4:23pm
Texas State Tennis
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, April 13, 2020

Texas State juniors Rishona Israel-Lewis and Hana Kvapilova became to the first doubles pairing in program history to be nationally ranked, the University announced Saturday.

The pair of Bobcats were listed at No. 62 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Rankings. The duo posted a 9-2 record during the 2020 season, including a 7-6 (8-6) victory over the No. 40 pairing of Rice senior Priya Niezgoda and sophomore Anastasia Smirnova.

Israel-Lewis posted a team-best 17-9 record in singles play. Kvapilova made a significant impact in her first year in San Marcos, going 14-7 overall. The two helped Texas State reach a 5-5 overall record in non-conference play before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Bobcats ended the season on a high note — a 6-1 win over UTEP on March 6.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020