Pair of Bobcats listed on ITA national rankings

Texas State juniors Rishona Israel-Lewis and Hana Kvapilova became to the first doubles pairing in program history to be nationally ranked, the University announced Saturday.

The pair of Bobcats were listed at No. 62 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Rankings. The duo posted a 9-2 record during the 2020 season, including a 7-6 (8-6) victory over the No. 40 pairing of Rice senior Priya Niezgoda and sophomore Anastasia Smirnova.

Israel-Lewis posted a team-best 17-9 record in singles play. Kvapilova made a significant impact in her first year in San Marcos, going 14-7 overall. The two helped Texas State reach a 5-5 overall record in non-conference play before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Bobcats ended the season on a high note — a 6-1 win over UTEP on March 6.