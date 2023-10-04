Rattlers capture first district win as Reeves eclipses 1K Kills

San Marcos was back in the win column as the Rattlers defeated the Converse Judson Rockets 3-0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-20) for the first district win of the season.

The contest was also historically important as junior outside hitter Brinkley Reeves captured her 1,000 career kill.

“It was exciting” Reeves said. “It was a lot of attention [especially] during the middle of the game. To be there with my team and Grace Pactanac who has played with me since my freshman year. We were worried she wasn’t going to be able to set me up for it but we got her back in the game. ... To have the whole team here and support me was exciting.”

Head Coach Megann Ollet was not only happy to see the junior standout accomplish the feat, but also to see the Rattlers help Reeves reach the goal at home.

“It was great to see everyone excited for Brinkley and try to make that happen for her,” Ollet said. “It’s a big accomplishment especially for a junior. That’s a goal for everybody to get it this young. It really shows how dominate and dynamic she is as a player.”

The first set was a competitive back and forth affair, as both the Rattlers and the Rockets traded the lead consistently.

With the game tied up at 10-10, San Marcos responded with a 13-1 run to take a commanding 2311 lead.

The Rattlers closed out the first set at 25-13.

San Marcos continued their hot streak into the second set as the Rattlers jumped out to a 8-0 lead.

The Rattlers continued to dominate, winning the second set 25-5 and taking a 2-0 lead.

The Rockets found their groove with third set taking a 6-4 lead.

San Marcos fought back , before both teams found themselves tied at 11-11.

The Rattlers rallied forward in the third set and knocked off the Rockets, 25-20, as San Marcos pulled off the sweep.

The Rattlers continue their district schedule this Friday as San Marcos hosts East Central in a pivotal district showdown.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc