Rattlers fall to Judson after Rocket’s offense fuels second half push

The Rattlers weren’t able to get things going in the second half Friday.

San Marcos fell 48-16 to Judson after the Rockets won the second half, 28-7, after a closely contested first half of play. The Rattlers had the lead on the Rockets in the second quarter, but the Rockets went on a 14-0 run before halftime to take a 20-9 lead and never looked back.

San Marcos opened the game with something they’ve honed in on throughout this season– getting senior wide receiver Tony Diaz the ball in space. He was the creator of the Rattlers first big play of the game, taking a screen pass from deep in the Rattler’s own territory to Judson’s side of the field. The Rocket’s defense bowed up though, forcing a punt after an unsuccessful third and long.

Judson also moved the ball past midfield into San Marcos territory during their first possession, but the Rattler defense played copycat and got a crucial sack on third down to force a punt of their own.

That’s when another big play from senior quarterback Kutter Gage Webb and Diaz happened. San Marcos moved from around midfield all the way inside Judson’s 10-yard line on a 40+ yard deep ball to Diaz who beat his defender in the air to secure the catch. San Marcos capitalized, with sophomore running back Colson Geesee scoring on a rush from two yards out a few plays later. The Rattlers tried to go for two but didn’t convert, leaving their lead at 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Judson did have a response though. The Rockets methodically moved down the field over the course of five minutes before scoring on a short-yardage screen pass. They missed their extra point attempt, which kept things knotted at 6-6 early in the second quarter.

The Rattlers next drive was extended multiple times due to mistakes by the Rockets. Judson gave San Marcos a fresh set of downs after a pass interference penalty on their first third down, and then muffed a punt trying to field the ball after it bounced and the Rattlers recovered deep in the Rocket’s territory. They’d move the ball inside Judson’s 10-yard line and capitalize with a 19-yard field goal to take a 9-6 lead.

Judson had another response waiting in the wings. Opposed to their last drive, the Rockets put the ball in the end zone in just over a minute. Judson scored on a screen pass over 40 yards to the outside, giving them a 13-9 lead late in the first half.

The Rockets continued their momentum, forcing a three and out from San Marcos thanks to a few plays being called back. Judson moved toward the end zone quickly once again, this time scoring in just around a minute and a half on a short-yardage rush to push their lead to 20-9 at the half.

“I thought the first half was about like I thought it would be–back and forth,” head coach John Walsh said. “If we don't get those two plays called back, I mean, we got the lead going into the half and our kids were in a different situation. And I told them I hate it for them [and] that it flipped like that right before the half. It’s unfortunate.”

Judson started the second half with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for a score to extend their lead to 27-9 early in the third quarter. San Marcos tried their best to respond, moving the ball down to the Rocket’s 31-yard line before Judson forced an incompletion resulting in a turnover on downs.

The Rattlers were able to force a stop on the Rocket’s first offensive possession of the second half, but were rewarded with less than ideal field position inside their own five-yard line. Judson forced a three and out, which caused the Rattlers to punt out of their own end zone giving the Rockets optimal field position. Judson took advantage of their fortunes and scored on a 19-yard pass over the middle to make their lead, 33-9, midway through the third quarter.

San Marcos (0-8, 0-3) was able to get some offense going on their next drive, but still weren’t able to put points on the board. Webb and Diaz moved the Rattlers past midfield, but the Rockets ultimately forced a turnover on downs.

Judson capitalized off their turnover, driving to San Marcos’ 40-yard line before tossing a touchdown pass on the left side of the field to bring their lead to 41-9 heading into the final quarter.

“For the last three weeks we've been fighting pretty good,” Walsh said. “We just haven't been able to finish off drives to keep us in ball games. And like I said, it sucks the way that thing ended in the first half that just took all the momentum away.”

The Rattler offense never quit despite the circumstances, once again putting together a methodical drive that got all the way to Judson’s 25-yard line.

Unfortunately for San Marcos, the results stayed the same, with Judson forcing an incompletion that resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Rockets drove to midfield once again, but this time the Rattlers forced a turnover. Senior defensive back Josh Aldana got an interception that gave the Rattlers possession on their own 18-yard line. San Marcos was able to capitalize off the turnover, driving down the field and scoring on a 44-yard strike from Webb to Diaz to cut Judson’s lead to 41-16.

Judson (3-5, 2-1) would push one more score in on a 30-yard rush after moving down the field to extend their lead to 48-16 that would put the stamp on their win.

San Marcos travels to New Braunfels for their final road game of the season. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.

“The great thing is, as the head coach, you try to figure out what's best for the weekend and I was going to give them off tomorrow just to free their brain and start Monday,” Walsh said.