Rattlers fall in pitcher dual to East Central

San Marcos saw their eight game winning streak snapped as the Rattlers fell to the East Central Hornets 3-1.

In the first inning, San Marcos loaded the bases with two outs following a walk and two HBPs.

But a line shot straight to the third baseman ended the inning for East Central as the Hornets escaped the base loaded situation.

The Rattlers responded with a phenomenal inning by starting pitcher Reagan Chomel as the senior struck out three batters as both teams entered the second inning.

After East Central held San Marcos scoreless in the bottom of the second, the Hornets took the lead as a leadoff walk turned into a run as the baserunner advanced to third before scoring on a Rattlers’ fielding error to make 1-0.

Following a Hornets’ single, the Rattlers turned the double play to end the inning.

Left fielder Gavin Gomez kicked things off with a leadoff single into center field to represent the game tying run.

Gomez then advanced to second on a wild pitch before moving to third base on a Dallas Calderon sac bunt to move up 90 feet.

Following a strikeout, Major Pellien scored Gomez with an RBI single into left field to tie the game up at 1-1.

San Marcos found themselves in trouble in the bottom of the third as a Rattlers error and consecutive singles loaded the bases with no outs.

Despite the Rattlers converting the double, East Central was able to sneak in a run to take the lead at 2-1.

The Hornets then tacked on another run as a base runner from third stole home to extend the lead at 3-1.

Looking to respond in the top of the fourth, San Marcos fell victim to two strikeouts and a fly out to keep the deficit at two runs.

The Rattlers were unable to score any more runs as East Central held on to the 3-1 win.

Despite the loss, San Marcos remains on top of the district standings with two game lead over East Central, Cibolo Steele, and New Braunfels who are in a three way tie for second place.

San Marcos will look to be back in the win column tonight as the Rattlers start the final round of district play taking on the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. in San Marcos.