Rattlers head into final week of practice before Spring Game

San Marcos closed another week of practices with its final scrimmage before the Spring Game.

Head coach John Walsh said the team failed at running the ball as effectively as they needed too if they wanted to be successful. Granted, it was the first season for the high schoolers under the former state champion coach, but over the last year the scheme has fit into their personnel like the last puzzle piece.

“I know to win big, you have to be able to run the football. We didn’t run the football like we needed to last year, that’s why we’re 2-7 instead of 5-4 and trying to make the playoffs,'' Walsh said. “It’s not because of anyone specific but this year as a unit, we understand the offense now and being able to throw the ball with Jamil Gordon, Nate Henry and Ryan Hix will back people off us. But we understand we still need to run for 300 for us to reach our goals as a team.”

The receiving room is loaded with playmakers who all do different things. They’ve adopted the nickname of “YAC (yards after catch) Boys” for the simple fact that they want to be aggressive after the ball gets in their hands, making plays through contact and making people miss tackles.

Although under Walsh’s scheme, receivers have plenty of roles to excel in. Catching the ball is just one of them. Their hands must be strong so their speedsters in the backfield can get into the endzone more next year.

“We focus mainly on our blocking, that’s what Coach (Marvin) Nash wants us to really work on, focusing on blocking the corner and getting our running backs into the end zone,” Gordon said.

The Rattlers still are stressing about transforming their bodies if they want to be good. A prime example of that depicts itself in second-year starting quarterback Isaiah DeLeon. He’s slimmed down, trimmer, has more spin on the ball and his game has transcended to a higher level. As the head of the snake, DeLeon set the tone for the look of the team.

“For me, I’ve improved a lot as a person and as a quarterback,'' DeLeon said about his spring season approach. “The things Coach (Carl) Thompson has been working on with us in the weight room and my workouts with Coach (Lee) Vallejo has been changing my body and changing my mind as a player, it’s been really good.”

As San Marcos enters its last week of practice and the Spring Game approaches on May 20, the competition on both sides should ramp up even more.

“Defense has their days, we had a bad day last time,” the receivers claim. “Next week will be different and the offense is better.”

The defense will have a chip on their shoulder as well with bragging rights on the line next week.