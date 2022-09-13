Running Rattlers host River Invitational in San Marcos

This weekend the SMCISD high school and middle school cross country teams hosted the 2022 San Marcos River Invitational at the Spring Lake Meadows Center.

San Marcos hosted nearly 1,500 runners from the middle school through high school ranks with the help of Texas State University. Morris felt the team had another really strong showing, with both teams placing in the top five of each race.

The Lady Rattlers tied for second place, and the Rattlers placed 4th overall — both competing with 17 total teams. The varsity girls were led by sophomores Ally Juarez and Kareena Rodriguez, while the varsity boys were led by sophomore Connor McGlothlin.

The Miller and Goodnight middle school teams also competed with each team placing in the top ten. The Lady Rattler seventh-grade team took home the fourth-place spot, while the eighth-grade squad finished fourth. The Rattler seventh-grade team took home eighth place, and the eighth-grade team took home a fourth-place result.

Morris and the Rattlers’ runners of the week are as follows:

Varsity girls: senior Mina Koonz

Varsity boys: junior Adrian Castannon

JV girls: freshman Aaralyn Julian

JV boys: junior Adi Ifowodo

The purple and white take a bye week to rest and recover and return to competition next weekend at the Hoka McNeil Invitational on Sept. 24.

The running Rattlers will look to continue their success throughout the rest of the season leading up to the purple and white’s postseason races at the UIL District 27-6A meet on Oct. 10 at Starke Park in Seguin.