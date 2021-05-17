Photos by Marcus McDonald, submitted by Shelley Henry
San Marcos Academy Baseball nets six on TAPPS All-District
The San Marcos Academy baseball team had six players voted to the TAPPS All-District teams for Division III-District 3: Alex Davis and Mason Loep were both selected to the All-District First Team, Julian Hernandez-Enriquez and Logan Lucas were both named to the Second Team and Brett Houston and Nick Graham were both voted to the Third Team. Loep and Lucas also earned Academic All-State honors.