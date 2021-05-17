Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photos by Marcus McDonald, submitted by Shelley Henry

San Marcos Academy Baseball nets six on TAPPS All-District

Mon, 05/17/2021 - 4:38pm
Texas State Softball
Staff Report
Monday, May 17, 2021

The San Marcos Academy baseball team had six players voted to the TAPPS All-District teams for Division III-District 3: Alex Davis and Mason Loep were both selected to the All-District First Team, Julian Hernandez-Enriquez and Logan Lucas were both named to the Second Team and Brett Houston and Nick Graham were both voted to the Third Team. Loep and Lucas also earned Academic All-State honors.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021