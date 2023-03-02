San Marcos baseball loses to Kerrville Tivy

The San Marcos Rattlers fell short with a score of 1-4 against Kerrville Tivy at San Marcos High School for their fourth loss of the season, bringing them to a record of 2-4-1.

The Rattlers are not worried about their record at this time in the season, and are looking to see where the strengths of each individual player lie. By taking time to work on the team’s weaknesses and move the players around based on their strengths, San Marcos is hoping to prepare a team that can withstand the competition in division play and take it far this season.

“I’m more about, you know, where are we at, what do we need to fix and where are we compared to really winning right now,” said head coach Bryan Webb. “Yeah we want to win every ball game we’re at, but I’m more about creating the depth, figuring out where we’re at and what we need to fix.”

San Marcos struggled defensively, hitting batters, throwing wildly and walking batters, in the top of the second inning against Kerrville, resulting in loaded bases with two outs.

The Rattlers maintained composure despite the situation and were able to get the third out to stop Kerville from scoring a run and send the teams into the bottom of the third, an uneventful half inning for San Marcos.

The Rattlers were not as successful in preventing Kerrville from scoring in the top of the third inning. With a runner on base, Kerrville had a triple which scored the runner and they followed that with another run after a missed fly ball by San Marcos, bringing the score to a 0-2 deficit for the SMHS. They finished up the half-inning with an impressive throw to second to get the runner out on the steal.

The bottom of the fourth inning was much more successful for San Marcos, as they had a base hit to left field, followed by a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runner to second. The runner on second scored the first run for the Rattlers after another base hit to put San Marcos on the board with a score of 1-2.

Kerrville came back with two runs in the top of the seventh inning with a tworun homerun to make the final score 1-4 for a SMHS loss.

“We practice details, we practice doing the little things right,” Webb said. “You can’t give a team like that too many extra outs, and we gave them a few extra outs … You give a team extra outs like we did, they [take] full advantage of it and they got the extra atbats that they needed and put the runs on the board when it counted. That’s what ended up beating us, was our mistakes. We’ve got to clean up our mess and get it figured out before next week.”

The Rattlers will take on the Jordan Warriors (4-1) on Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. to start their next tournament.