San Marcos RBs impress in 2nd week of spring camp

San Marcos is building a “three-headed monster” in its backfield.

Last year the Rattlers rushing offense accounted for 1,779 yards split between 10 different runners. In week two of spring camp, it’s obvious they are going to continue to build on that success. Starting running back Kanui Guidry was sidelined due to an ACL injury early in the 2020 season but his rehab process has been a success thus far, getting ahead of schedule. His plans are different during this time of year.

“My rehab has been going good. We’re just waiting for spring ball to end for me to come back. I feel about 90% right now,” Guidry said. “I don’t really want to do too much contact but I feel like all my abilities are still up to par, like they were last year.”

San Marcos also returns big halfback Jake Rodriguez-Scholz, who has been excelling in the screen pass setting. The returner also ran a touchdown in the team’s Thursday scrimmage from seven yards out, proving his worthiness for touches. Lehman high school transfer Jaidyn Brown has shown over the spring that he can squeeze through tight gaps and get outside of defensive lines in an instant. In practice, the newcomer has even talked a little trash while breaking tackles but it’s all in fun and competition for the back.

“I’m not doing that to be that type of guy. I just do it to make them bring it with more aggression,” Brown said. “They have to bring it all in practice because what we do in practice translates to the game, so it’s to make us all better.”

Brown’s statement did force the defense to bring it in week two’s scrimmage. The first couple of possessions, the defense dominated the field. No touchdowns for the “ones” of the Rattler offense. Sophomore defensive ends Jake Darling and Jay Simmons created havoc in the backfield.

The offensive line play picked up, protecting sophomore quarterback Isaiah DeLeon. Junior right tackle Nicholas Jones can be the main threat on the line. After allowing the defense to take the first swing, the O-line responded. The continuity up front allowed DeLeon to find Jamil Gordon, who flashed past multiple defenders down the sideline, covering half the field for a touchdown. Their connection is growing with time. Offensive line coach Mike Strunk likes the battle in the trenches.

“To have that kind of competition daily is the only way you can get better. To do what we’re trying to do as a program and as a team, you have to go against good people,” Strunk said. “Those two are fantastic and the one who made us a lot better is Alex Robinson. He’s done a great job. He came out last Thursday and punched us in the mouth, which is what we needed because we have that core of guys who need to see what that feels like.”

The defense doesn’t plan on adding anything new for the last few weeks of spring camp. Although they put in packages in week two, they’ve found what they wanted to do in order to disrupt different offensive looks. Defensive coordinator Kurtis Kloiber highlighted the team’s progress throughout the week.

“I was really proud of the kids, we put some new things in, they handled it very well,” Kloiber said. “There’s some things we gotta clean up but they handled it. I thought our zero blitz package was nice, we were able to get into a three-three stack for the first time since I’ve been here so I was really pleased with that.”

The Rattlers enter their last two weeks of practice before the official spring game on May 20.