San Marcos shows improvement despite loss to No. 8 Cibolo Steele

It was going to be a tough challenge for the San Marcos Rattlers as they hosted No. 8 Cibolo Steele Knights.

Despite losing to the Knights 49-14, it was the second half of play that showed the Rattlers’ gusto.

San Marcos forced two turnovers and one fourth down stop in the third quarter while just holding the Knights to only 14 points in the second half, while scoring seven to keep the game from being a complete blowout.

For Head Football Coach John Walsh, it was a combination of good defensive play and the ability to run the football in the second half.

“I know we lost 49-14 but I feel like we are playing better football,” Walsh said. “I told those boys after the game to not look at the scoreboard but watch the film and watch the football because the football is better. I think we are primed and ready to move toward the end of the season with a lot of momentum.”

Despite showing some improvements, for Walsh the Rattlers still need to fix their own mistakes, especially one that has plagued the team all year long.

“What really got us was the penalties,” Walsh said. “We are not an offense that can overcome penalties. We have to stay ahead off the chains.”

Leading San Marcos’ rushing attack was Jaidyn Brown who finished the game with 26 carries for 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns followed by Isaiah DeLeon with 66 yards rushing on nine carries.

Overall the Rattlers churned up 288 yards on the ground against a tough Steele defense.

Walsh said using a unique strategy and a steady run game was part of the rushing attack’s success.

“One thing is that our huddle is a weapon for us,” Walsh said. “We get out of the huddle quick so there is not play recognition…once you give JB (Brown) some time, he is going to make some hay.”

Credit, however, has to go to the least talked about position group in football.

“You have to give credit to the offensive line and tight ends,” Walsh said. “They were blocking and making plays upfront…they played assignment sound.”

Despite a rocky first half, the defense held their own against Steele in the second half by sticking to the basics and being at the most opportune place.

“I thought going in we were going to be mismatched in the trenches,” Walsh said. “They (San Marcos) held their own all night long and I didn’t see the line of scrimmage move. When you play assignment sound and you are in the right place, you have a chance to force turnovers.”

The first drive for Cibolo Steele in the second half ended when the Rattlers forced and recovered the Knights fumble.

The second drive ended in another Knights turnover when San Marcos defensive back Exavion Harris intercepted the ball allowing the Rattlers to score a touchdown off the turnover by a Brown rushing score.

Steele was able to move the ball down to Rattler territory on their third possession but the San Marcos defense held firm and forced consecutive sacks to make fourth and long.

Rather than kick the field goal, the Knights opted to go for it but came up empty as the San Marcos defense held firm to force the turnover on downs.

Up next for San Marcos is sure to be a heated contest between the Rattlers and the Converse Judson Rockets.

Regardless of the off the field controversy surrounding both schools, Walsh said it is about blocking out the noise and focus on grabbing a playoff spot.

“We are going to be business as usual,” Walsh said. “We are taking a good football team into Judson and we plan on winning.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night at DW Rutledge Stadium in Converse.