San Marcos shuts out Antonian Prep in scrimmage, 16-0

sing emotion as the fuel to get the ride going, San Marcos is looking to make a run this season.

Remembering how the season ended last year for the purple and white, it stuck with the players who returned to the team this year. The Rattlers had just defeated Austin Akins 5-0 in the last home game of district play in 2021 but they needed school rival Buda Hays to lose its final game to force a tie in record for fourth in District 26-6A. It was all smiles after the win until the news was shared with the team that they wouldn’t be making a trip to the postseason. Emotions were on full display as players hugged, cried and just enjoyed their final few moments with the seniors who’d played their last game of high school baseball.

“Last season was emotional for us, the way it ended, and it’s fueling us for this year,” junior catcher Sunray Estrada said. “Hopefully we can use that to go far this year.”

The fuel in the tank is running smoothly so far as San Marcos starts to play its scrimmages before heading into the regular season next week. The team defeated Antonian Prep, 12-0, at home on Friday night with a mix of dominant pitching and multiple multi-run innings.

In the bottom of the first, it was sophomore pitcher Reagan Chomel who started the scoring off with an RBI single that brought in utility player, Marco Duenez. The scoring halted for three innings. At the top of the fourth, Chomel took the mound and an error by San Marcos, followed by a walk on Chomel’s watch looked like it was going to award Antonian a chance to cross home plate. But Estrada caught the runner in a pickle as the Apaches tried a delayed steal to get a runner in. It didn’t work. Chomel concluded the inning with a strikeout at the plate — his first of the night.

Head coach Bryan Webb wasn’t too upset about the error made because it was a fresh mistake by the team. And if the players are going to learn every scrimmage, that’s what he would rather see.

“We want to make new mistakes,” Webb said. “Every scrimmage, we don’t want to make old mistakes. And we made some new mistakes today, which is all I ask, and they’re being coachable. And when we can go in there and fix new mistakes and not have to repeat, practice doing the old things again, we’re getting better.”

When it was the Rattlers’ turn to hit, they took full advantage of any mistakes their opponent made. Two consecutive players were hit by a pitch before Estrada ripped a clean hit between left and center resulting in an RBI double for the junior. That was followed by an RBI single and an error by Antonian that brought in three more runs, making it 6-0 at the bottom of the fourth.

Chomel continued to pitch well, with batters striking out swinging. The sophomore stud talked about the pitching staff as a whole and his improvement over the summer.

“Definitely my velocity’s gone up a little bit. It didn’t really show tonight, it was cold,” Chomel joked. “But the entire staff, we’ve got three dogs on the mound, three good starters. You’ve got a big bullpen coming in for us. We’ve got three good closers, too”.

San Marcos will return to the field hosting its own tournament with an abundance of good talent. They open the tournament next Thursday at 9 a.m. against Odessa Permian and it doesn’t get any easier from there, Webb explained.

“The challenges are going to get tougher and tougher as we go,” Webb said. “We have our tournament next week, but you’re gonna have Permian coming in, you’re gonna have Kerrville Tivy coming in, Victoria East. After that, it doesn’t get any easier.”