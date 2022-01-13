San Marcos Softball unveils schedule for 2022 regular season

San Marcos Softball released its schedule for the 2022 season on Friday, featuring 12 home games, 11 road games and three tournaments.

The Lady Rattlers begin the year at home, hosting Lockhart in a scrimmage on Jan. 29 and New Braunfels Canyon on Feb. 2. The team heads to Leander Belton for an exhibition on Feb. 4, the returns home to play Kyle Lehman on Feb. 8.

The purple and white host a doubleheader scrimmage with Hendrickson and Buda Johnson on Feb. 12 and play in its first official game on Feb. 15 at Cedar Park Vista Ridge. They’ll take part in their first tournament of the year at the Bryan NFCA Leadoff Classic on Feb. 17-19.

San Marcos faces Wimberley at home on Feb. 22, then heads out again for the Northeast ISD Tournament on Feb. 24-26. District 26-6A play begins on March 1 when the team hosts Lake Travis.

The Lady Rattlers return to the road for a non-district game against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on March 4, then a district matchup with Austin Westlake. They’ll play in their final tournament of the season when they host the Rattler Spring Break Classic on March 10-12.

The team finishes out its first district cycle with a road game at Buda Hays on March 14, home games against Austin High on March 15 and Del Valle on March 22, and road games at Austin Bowie on March 25 and Austin Akins on March 29. The final district cycle consists of a road game against Lake Travis on April 1, home games against Westlake on April 5 and Hays on April 12, road games at Austin High on April 12, Del Valle on April 14 and Bowie on April 17, and the regular season finale at home against Akins on April 22.

San Marcos will hope to build on a season in which they took fifth place in District 26-6A, going 14-14-1 overall and 4-9 in league play.