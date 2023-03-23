San Marcos stifles Knights comeback for win

San Marcos captured their third straight district win of the season as the Rattlers knocked off the Cibolo Steele Knights 5-3.

Despite a sluggish start, starting pitcher Gavin Gomez pulled through going 6 innings while allowing just five hits, no earned runs, one walk and throwing 11 strikeouts.

“I started off slow and felt a little bit tight in the first couple of innings,” Gomez said. “I was frustrated in the beginning, but I finally found it. Once I found it, it didn’t go away.”

After battling the rough field conditions due to the recent rains, it was the Rattlers bread and butter that put the Knights away for good according to Head Coach Bryan Webb.

“Our pitching staff does what they are supposed to do,” Webb said. “They give us a chance to win every time… It was bad conditions with both the mound and the field were rough and our defense played a little spotty at times but we put five runs on board for them (pitching staff). It makes it easy on the pitchers when they have a lead like that.”

San Marcos struck first blood in the game following two singles in the bottom of the first.

Reagan Chomel scored the first run of the game with an RBI double towards left field to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

Major Pellian then followed up the double with an RBI single as San Marcos extended the lead at 2-0.

Though Cibolo Steele managed to earn one run back, the Rattlers again made it a two-run deficit with Gomez hitting another San Marcos RBI double to go up 3-1.

Following a scoreless third inning, San Marcos tacked on two more runs as Dallas Calderon executed a perfect squeeze bunt with the bases loaded to score a run followed by Kutter Webb using a fielder’s choice to score the other.

Despite being the starter pitcher, Gomez also contributes to the offensive side of the ball going 2-4 with one RBI against the Knights.

Along with Gomez, the Rattlers have also been backing up their pitching staff as they collected ten hits for the night.

“The offense is doing great right now,” Gomez said. “We are hot and ended up with ten hits today. I am glad to contribute on that side of the ball.”

Once again it was another solid night for the San Marcos pitching staff who have allowed just four runs over three games.

As Webb explained, much of the success of the Rattler pitchers has been their belief in one another before and after the game.

“They trust their pitching coaching, their catcher, and their defense,” Webb said. “We scout out opponents and we line up our defense. The pitchers hit their spots and they trust in what we are doing. It’s not all about strikeouts but rather pitch to the spots and let the defense play. If we get a strikeout great but if not let the defense make a play. It’s what we hang our hat on.”

Another factor for the success of the pitching staff has been experience and morale.

“It’s the confidence we have right now,” Gomez said. “We are four year guys and we know we can compete and beat people out there.”

San Marcos returns to play Friday night in Game 2 this week as they make the trip out to Cibolo Steele.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. at Cibolo Steele High School.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter@ColtomBMc