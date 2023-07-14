Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Series History San Marcos vs Eagle Pass

Friday, July 14, 2023

Game: San Marcos @ Eagle Pass September 22 7 PM

History: Eagle Pass leads the series 1-0

Last Meeting: Eagle Pass overcame a 19-6 deficit at halftime to spoil San Marcos homecoming in a 39-31 defeat for the Rattlers

Quickfacts: EaglePassisthefirstAmericansettlementto be established on the Rio Grande River. The town earned it’s name from the contour of the hills through which the Rio Grande flows and “bore a fancied resemblance to the outstretched wings of an eagle.” Being on the USMexico border, Eagle Pass shares a border with the city of Piedras Negras of Coahulia, Mexico.

