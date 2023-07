Game:

Homecoming: Texas State at Bobcat Stadium vs Troy Trojans, 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

Last Meeting:

Troy defeated Texas State, 31-30.

Series History:

Troy leads the series, 12-1.

Fun Fact:

Troy University calls Troy, Alabama its home. It shares football honors in that state with powerhouses, the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and Auburn University. But the biggest state rival are Jaguars of South Alabama.