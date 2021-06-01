Seven Lady Rattlers selected to All-District softball teams

After an injury-plagued season, head coach Cathy Stoughton still had standouts across the field who made an impact against the best teams in the district.

The league released the All-District 26-6A performers over the weekend with seven San Marcos players making the list. Senior shortstop and UT Arlington signee Kaylee Cavazos led her team this season on both sides of the ball, making her final year in the purple and white an individual success for the future Maverick as an All-District First Team member. Sophomore Angelina Alvarez, who filled every position on the infield and collected major performances at-bat, including her first career two-home run outing in a 14-13 slugfest over Austin Westlake, joined Cavazos on the First Team.

Freshman infielder Ava Serna and flashy quick right fielder Maya Richards both represented the Lady Rattlers on the Second Team. McKeanne Saenz, Bitsy Silva, and Annaleah Lombardo were all Honorable Mentions.

Six of the seven players on the list will be returners for the Lady Rattlers on next year’s squad. Stoughton and company will look to continue building on the talent of their youth going forward.