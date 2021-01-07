SMA lands players on All-District Volleyball and Football rosters

Several San Marcos Academy Bears and Lady Bears received TAPPS All-State and All-District honors in football and in volleyball.

Two volleyball players were named to the All-District teams in TAPPS 3-4A volleyball. Senior Aubrey Sinks was a First Team selection, while junior Belle Cummings was a Second Team selection. Cummings was also recognized as Academic All-State.

In TAPPS Division I 6-Man Football, senior Julian Hernandez-Enriquez landed on the First Team, All-State as an offensive lineman.

Earning Second Team, All-State honors were senior Gino Dipollino, tagged in three different slots as a running back, linebacker, and punter; sophomore utility back Cole Krackau; sophomore lineman Wilson Guenther; and senior defensive back Alex Davis.

Honorable Mention All-State picks were junior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela, as both kicker and receiver; and junior lineman Jacob Hammack.

Nine Bears achieved All-District honors in Division I, District 4.

Dipollino filled three slots on the First Team, All-District, as linebacker, punter, and running back. Davis snagged a First Team spot as defensive back, while Guenther was honored for his efforts on the defensive line. Hernandez-Enriquez was tagged as an offensive lineman, and Infante-Valenzuela was recognized as kicker.

On the Second Team, All-District, Krackau got a nod on both sides of the ball, with honors as defensive back and offensive utility player. Hammack was recognized as a defensive lineman, and Infante-Valenzuela was tagged as a receiver.

Senior Brett Houston was an Honorable Mention, All-District player as defensive lineman and center, while sophomore T.J. Murphy got a nod as linebacker and Davis was picked at tight end.

The Bears finished the 2020 season with a loss in the semi-final round of the state playoffs. They went 5-3 in their first season as a 6-man team.