Small takes his faith and skills abroad on AIA tour

Isiah Small is getting a taste of professional overseas basketball.

The Jersey City, N.J., native is one of seven NCAA basketball players headed to North Macedonia to compete with the Athletes in Action (AIA) team. Small was in agreement with his coaching staff on being chosen for the trip.

The goals of the trip, according to AIA, are to “provide a rich cross-cultural experience for each team member, an opportunity to compete internationally and for team members to grow in their personal faith.”

Small is a senior forward that is taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. The AIA team is gaining a Sun Belt Conference regular season champion who was on Texas State’s dean’s list and was the Bobcats’ Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in this past season.

Joining Small are a pair of 2020-21 NCAA champions in freshman guard L.J. Cryer and forward Zach Loveday from Baylor, as well as Fairmount State redshirt sophomore guard Dale Bonner Jr., John Brown senior forward Densier Carnes, Northwestern State freshman center Kendal Coleman, Dallas Baptist freshman guard Austin Garner and Texas A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson.

“I know a few names of the guys, but I personally know ‘Q’ (Jackson), we went to a JUCO camp together, he is mad athletic and can score in all three levels,” Small said. “I am excited to play with a great group of talented and diverse guys.”

After hearing about previous AIA trips, Small has an idea of what these trips are mainly about. He is most excited about the opportunity to connect with God because that is most important in everything he does.

“Growing up as a kid, my uncle was a preacher and he made us go to church every time we spent the night at his house. As I got older, I started to develop a relationship with God,” Small said. “When times were hard, I leaned on him and started to see progress along the way.”

Small departs on June 30 from Dallas Fort Worth Airport to Chicago, then to Vienna, Austria, and Skopje, North Macedonia. They will return 10 days later, July 10, after playing four games against U21 National teams from the region.

Basketball is the sport that brought this team together, but the trip has a much greater purpose than basketball. Small is interested in helping and creating a bond with the kids while enjoying an experience of a lifetime.

“Of course I want to win, but I am focused on taking everything in and gaining friendships and knowledge from my coaches and my teammates.”

A goal of the AIA tour is to help the athletes become the “Total Athlete.” The organization will help the athletes train and grow in every dimension of their life, hoping to produce lifelong leaders and influences.

“I have never experienced anything close to what I’m about to experience,” Small said. “I am excited about the challenge, and grateful for the opportunity.”

Small said the goal is to be transparent and to be the best version of himself with his faith and leadership.

“Most people don’t know, but I am usually a very antisocial person. I am going into this pushing myself to expand, be vulnerable and become more vocal,” Small said.

Small is a leader on his team on and off the floor. His teammates and coaches trust him to represent Texas State Basketball, while finding ways to perfect his leadership qualities.

Small said that his character is one of his best qualities when it comes to his faith and leadership.

“Nobody will ever see me get down. I take pride in uplifting and making sure others are good before I make sure I’m good,” Small said. “I always remember, no matter how hard life gets, just smile and have fun. You only get one life so do your best each and every day and don’t let the way others look at you affect the way you live.”

Many people are sending Small good lucks and inspirational messages as he nears his departure. The phrase that he’ll stick with him through thick and thin times is, “Just be yourself.”