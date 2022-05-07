Stivors’ 20th career save leads to Bobcats’ win against ULM

Texas State senior closer Tristan Stivors pitched his 20th career save on Friday, breaking the Bobcats’ all-time record in a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana-Monroe on the road.

“It is incredible! If you would have asked me my first year here if I would have gotten it by now, I would probably have said no,” Stivors said in a statement. “It’s an honor to have gotten 20 saves and break the school record, but all I’m focused on right now is tomorrow and getting the win.”

“What that guy has done for us is unreal. We would not be where we are without him,” head coach Steven Trout stated. “Really proud of all the hard work he has put in the weight room and on the field to get where he is now. (Stivors) is one of the best in the country and I am glad to have him for a little bit longer.”

Texas State brought in three runs in the top of the ninth to take the one-run lead and Trout sent Stivors in to close the door in the bottom frame. The right-hander allowed just one walk in the inning, getting the final three outs for the win.

Texas State (36-11, 18-4 Sun Belt) and ULM (15-28-1, 16-15-1) continue their series on Saturday at. They’ll finish the series on Sunday at 2 p.m.