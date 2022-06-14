Stivors named finalist for NCBWA Stopper of the Year

Texas State senior closer Tristan Stivors was named one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

The award is given to the top relief pitcher in college baseball and voted on by members of the NCBWA. Stivors joins Eastern Kentucky’s Will Brian, Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter, Georgia’s Jack Gowen, Kentucky’s Tyler Guilfoil, Mercer’s Jackson Kelley, College of Charleston’s William Privette, East Carolina’s Carter Spivey, Miami’s Andrew Walters and Tennessee’s Redmond Walsh as a finalist.

Stivors (7-1) led the nation in saves this season with 18, 10 of which went for more than one inning. He posted a career-high 2.21 ERA and was tied for second on the team with 86 strikeouts.

The right-hander was also named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team and the 2022 All-Sun Belt First Team.

The Stopper of the Year Award winner will be announced at a news conference at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Friday.