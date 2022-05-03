Stivors ties career saves record, clinches 3-1 win over UIW for Texas State

With No. 17 Texas State only holding a one-run lead heading into the top of the eighth, head coach Steven Trout unleashed one of the clutchest players in the nation.

Senior closer Tristan Stivors delivered his 10th save of the season in a 3-1 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday inside Bobcat Stadium. It was also the 19th of his career, tying the program record.

“It's just an honor to be able to tie a record like that, especially only being here three years as compared to some guys who've been here four, five, six,” Stivors said. “I mean, it's really something special.”

The Castroville Medina Valley High School graduate initially played at New Mexico Junior College for two years before transferring to Texas State after the 2019 season. He made seven appearances in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, collecting four saves with a 1.17 ERA. He had a bit of a down year in 2021 — as did most of the team — posting a 2-3 record across 20 calls out of the bullpen with five saves and a 5.34 ERA.

Coming into this year, Trout wasn’t sure if Stivors would be a starter or closer, feeling the right-hander had the stuff to fill either role. An injury ended up knocking Stivors out the entire fall, though, and the weekend rotation was already set by the time he was healthy again.

“I told him, ‘You know if you're closing, (you're) not going to just be a one-out guy all the time. I could throw you three (innings), I could throw you two,” Trout said. “And so, he's obviously super valuable.”

Trout’s stayed true to his word as half of Stivors’ career-high 22 relief appearances this season have lasted two or more innings. In addition to his 10 saves, Stivors has also picked up six wins this year. He’s only been credited with one loss after giving up a tying run to Georgia Southern in the top of the ninth that sent the game into extra innings on April 8. Stivors wasn’t relieved until after the Eagles scored three with two outs in the 11th, who ended up winning the game in San Marcos, 7-4.

One of Stivors’ biggest moments came on March 9, when he struck out Ivan Melendez, an All-Big 12 First Team designated hitter, to seal a 6-4 road win over then-No. 1 Texas — a historic moment for the program.

“A lot of it is just his confidence is really rolling right now in that backside,” Trout said. “You know, he's always had the stuff and has just done a good job cleaning up his mechanics and being more consistent in the strike zone. And he's got that closer mentality.”

All of the maroon and gold arms had a good night against the Cardinals (16-25, 6-12 Southland) on Tuesday. Sophomore starting pitcher Tony Robie sat down the first 11 batters he faced, allowing the hosts to establish a slight edge, and earned his second win of the season by the end of the night.

Senior centerfielder Ben McClain launched a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the third for the first score of the game. Senior designated hitter Wesley Faison led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to centerfield. The Bobcats swung for a pair of fly balls, allowing Faison to tag up twice and bring in another run.

Robie was relieved by junior RHP Austin Smith with two outs left in the top of the fifth. Smith allowed UIW to bring in its first run of the game, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but struck out the side in the seventh to keep the visitors from knotting it up.

Stivors took over to begin the eighth, giving up a base hit but fanning two batters to retire the side. Another solo home run from junior left fielder Jose Gonzalez in the bottom of the eighth pushed the lead back up to two, giving Stivors a bit more breathing room. The closer struck out his first two opponents looking to begin the night, then forced a flyout to end the game with the 3-1 victory.

“My confidence is through the roof,” Stivors said. “I mean, my confidence is everything. I know that I'm gonna go out there on the mound and my stuff is good enough to get anybody out in the country.”

Stivors was tied for 14th in the NCAA with nine saves before entering Tuesday’s contest. His 10 this year are the third-most by a Bobcat in a season and three shy of first place. He also currently ranks second on the team with 55 strikeouts and a 1.01 WHIP.

He’ll look to surpass Hunter Lemke (2011-14) for sole possession of Texas State’s career saves record when the Bobcats (35-11, 17-4 Sun Belt) travel to Louisiana-Monroe (15-26-1, 6-14-1) for a three-game conference series. The teams will face off Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It's really cool stuff when you start tying records, you know, just like other guys have this year. And so, hopefully he breaks that record here coming up soon,” Trout said. “But yeah, this team wouldn't be where it was without Stivors.”